Screen stars Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams recently invited Architectural Digest into their California abode, which was previously commissioned by Hollywood couple Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford in the 1920s. The actors admit they weren’t even looking to purchase a home…that was until the Wallace Neff-designed property came on their radar. Having moved in just after their 2016 wedding, the duo shared a look at what renovations and restorations they’ve focused on to make the house a home.

Dating back to 1924, the Spanish Colonial Revival property had actually been featured in the interiors publication at the time, which proved to be instrumental when Bellisario and Adams were envisioning their dream decor. The pair tell AD that they enlisted designer Rosa Beltran for her guidance on the interiors, while Sean Femrite of Environmental Design Studio worked his magic on the outdoors. In the yard, two large olive trees were added via crane, while Femrite oversaw the installation of a curved staircase, built-in seating, and fire-pit.

Inside, Beltran spearheaded key renovations to accentuate the young family’s lifestyle—the couple are parents to daughters Elliot, 2, and Aurora, 4. A chimney was added to the fireplace in the main room, as were vintage-style French doors to evoke an indoor-outdoor feel, while Benjamin Moore’s distinctive Under the Sea green shade jazzed up the kitchen cabinets.

Beltran furnished the living room with a sofa, custom bouclé ottoman, and oversized green velvet chairs from her own line, Clad Home. These were interspersed with vintage finds, as well as items from West Elm, Anthropologie, Crate and Barrel, House of Hackney, and Kelly Wearstler. In the words of Beltran, “If everything was all matchy-matchy or all of one era or all one style, there’s no tension. It’s not interesting.”

“The goal was to make it feel how Neff and the team of artisans who had worked on the home in the beginning would have wanted it to feel, and also to make it really comfortable and useful for a modern-day family,” the designer added.

See the entire home on AD now.

