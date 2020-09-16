Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Shoshanna Elizabeth Dress

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan

What: A little black dress is a wardrobe staple as old as the hills, but this number by Shoshanna is a welcome update on the classic.

Who: Shoshanna Gruss, who has helmed her namesake label since 1998, knows what women want: elegant styles that are timeless yet current. Her line has found fans in Kelly Ripa and Mindy Kaling, among others. With styles like the Elizabeth dress: it’s easy to see why.

Elizabeth Dress (courtesy)

Why: Thanks to an asymmetrical hemline, textured fabric, and a thoroughly modern silhouette, this dress is a no-brainer addition to your existing repertoire. Style it for day with a lug sole boot and biker jacket, or up the ante for evening with a ladylike court and embellished clutch.

How much: $398

Shoshanna Gruss (Courtesy)

Where: shoshanna.com

