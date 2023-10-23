Puma announces A$AP Rocky as creative director for F1 partnership

Puma x F1 will bring together pop culture, fashion, streetwear, and entertainment, under the creative guise of A$AP Rocky. As part of the new partnership, announced earlier this year, the rapper and style savant (not to mention, Mr. Rihanna), will act as creative director across visuals and product. Puma, which will be the official licensee and trackside retailer at all upcoming F1 races, has tapped Rocky to develop campaigns and capsules through 2025. Today, the brand revealed the first campaign, on which Rocky acted as creative director and producer. Later this year, the first limited-edition Puma x F1 capsule of apparel and accessories is set to drop, which will be followed by several collections and activations at Grande Prix races. According to Puma, by 2025, the Harlem, New York-native will be enlisted for creative designs across product, from racewear to fanwear to fashion.“Working with brands as iconic as PUMA, and as innovative as F1, has been truly inspiring,” A$AP Rocky said in a statement. “When the world sees what were doing, I believe a shift will happen with how brand’s approach taking risks and working with diverse creatives.” Take a look at the debut campaign below, and watch this space!

Skims launches menswear

Skims has officially launched its, umm, Skims for him, with the unveiling today of Skims Mens. To celebrate the news, a campaign has been released starring all star athletes Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The trio of champs were photographed by regular brand collaborator Donna Trope. The new milestone for the brand sees comfort-first, technically-constructed briefs, boxers, tanks, and tees across three collections, Cotton Stretch, and Sport—a custom offering designed specially for men, who already made up 10% of the Skims customer base—with prices starting at $16, and a size range from XS-5X. Co-founder Kim Kardashian said of the launch, “The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody.”

We’ll leave you with the campaign……

Gap’s holiday campaign for 2023 debuts

Holidays are comin’—as evidenced by Gap’s new feel good campaign for the season. The iconic retailer is celebrating how gifting gives us all the feels (and is the ultimate act of self-expression when it comes to interacting with our loved ones) through a multi-generational campaign. The series brings together the likes of Alanis Morissette with her husband and three kids; podcaster Jay Shetty and his cookbook author wife Radhi Devlukia; supermodel and tastemaker Elsa Hosk and her daughter Tuuli; folk artist Diana Gordon; model and gender neutrality advocate Florence Huntington-Whiteley; model Sabina Karlsson and her family; triple-threat Rola; and founders of chef collective Ghetto Gastro, Lester Walker, Pierre Serrao, and Jon Gray. The cute campaign, a snippet of which is below, rolls out from today.

Supreme and Stone Island’s eight collab is coming

Available from October 26, Stone Island has teamed up with Supreme once more on an edited collection of jackets, jeans, and more. The Autumn 2023 drop includes a cowhide bomber, reversible down puffer jacket, cotton denim trucket jacket, a beanie, bouclé cardigan, hoodies, sweatpants, and five-pocket jeans, amongst other pieces.

The EU regulator approves Farfetch’s acquisition of Yoox Net-a-Porter

According to Richmond, owners of Farfetch as well as brands like Cartier and Chloé, the European Commission has unconditionally cleared Farfetch’s purchase of a 47.5% stake in Yoox Net-a-Porter. The European Commission was the last regulatory authority required to provide antitrust clearance surrounding the deal, which was announced in August 2022. As per Reuters, completion of the deal remains subject to “certain other conditions that Richemont and Farfetch are working towards fulfilling.” More is expected to be announced soon. The highly-publicized deal has been complicated by Farfetch’s financial standpoint, where shares have lost more than 90% of their value in the past two years due to weak demand in the U.S. and China. However, today’s announcement marks a “small positive” in the luxury deal, according to analysts.

