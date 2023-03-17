This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Tara Ciccone is now partner at Brandsway Creative.

2. Emma Grillo is now reporter at New York Times Styles.

3. Devon Taylor is now senior editor on The Daily at New York Times.

4. Matt Kirschner is now president at Talent Resources. Bonnie Taylor is now partner and chief communications & strategy officer.

5. Dillon Powell is now director, influencer division at SHADOW.

6. Dan Phelan is now senior publicist at Le CollectiveM. Rachel Wood is now social media strategist at the company.

7. Lorraine Antonetti is now senior manager of business development at Ford Models.

8. Amanda MacNeil is now associate account supervisor at Bollare.

9. Kamera Hadnot is now junior public relations manager at Nili Lotan.

10. Smashbox has launched a new TikTok series, ‘5 Seconds to Great Skin.’ The series, which follows a game show format, will be hosted by singer and social media star Trevi Moran and include interviews with influencers Chris Olsen, Brittany Broski, Drew Afualo, Dana Isabelle, and Cherry.

Plus!

11. ICA is now representing HELSA by Elsa Hosk.

12. NOTED is now representing Tanya Taylor.

13. PURPLE is now representing Marcolin Group.

14. Le CollectiveM is now representing Fungi Hospitality and Landmark Hospitality.

15. Factory PR is now representing Billie Eilish Fragrances, Paris Hilton Fragrances, Tommy Bahama Fragrances, Vince Camuto Fragrances, and Kenneth Cole Fragrances.

16. ICR is now representing Obagi.

17. KCSA is now representing SKINNEY Medspa.

18. SOS is now representing NIA THOMAS.

19. K3 Media Collective is now representing Mama Sol and Blue Water Spa.

20. Michele Marie PR is now representing Roseark, East West Gem Co., and VANCARO.

21. The Consultancy PR is now representing Cabbonet.

