Elsa Hosk Fronts I.AM.GIA Campaign, Guram Goes On The Record, Plus! STYLEST Fête Out East…

Elsa Hosk is in the hot seat for I.AM.GIA

When she’s not busy fronting fire-emoji-worthy campaigns for her own label, Helsa Studio, Elsa Hosk is still down to get in front of the camera and show off her supermodel prowess for fellow buzzy brands. Case in point: Hosk flew to Ibiza to shoot the Resort campaign for it girl-beloved label, I.AM.GIA. Scotish-born, London-seasoned photographer Ivar Wigan shot the retro-style images, putting hero items like itsy bitsy Y2K metallic bikinis, crochet separates, corsets, and flirty maxis, front and center. Peep it below and shop it right here.

STYLEST founders host a daytime fête Out East

Industry veterans and founders of innovative swimwear company STYLEST, Chrissy McCurdy, Joyann King Michael, and Alia Yahia-Bosworth, were surrounded by stylish supporters for a celebratory lunch yesterday. Guests joined the trio to hear more about their confidence-boosting brand, which promises to marry support, sculpting fabrics, and chic silhouettes thanks to its Aqualingerie™ technology—sign us up! The founders and Joey Wölffer welcomed a crowd to The Wölffer Wine Stand for an al fresco lunch with a seasonal menu curated by Hamptons Aristocrat. Among those in attendance were Joanna Hillman, Sally Pressman, Violet Gaynor, Candice Miller, Laney Crowell, Chelsea Hirschhorn, Rachel Blumenthal, Sarah Wetenhall, Trisha Gregory, Katie Hobbs, Jenny Fleiss, who all took home Poolside totes and STYLEST Terry Cloth Robes, which were monogrammed on-site with their initials.

Images: BFA

Guram Gvasali sits down with the NY Times

When Vanessa Friedman tweets that she’s written “one of the most astonishing profiles…ever,” you know you’re in for a treat. The NY Times’ longtime chief fashion critic engaged Guram Gvasalia in an unfiltered, no-holds-barred conversation, noting that “sometimes it’s startling what subjects say to you when there is no publicist involved.”

In the piece, the younger brother of Demna and co-founder, now sole creative director, of Vetements spoke candidly about their sibling dynamic, his aspirations, and where he sees himself in the industry. “My brother is six years older. When I’m in the second grade, he’s in the eighth. He got certain opportunities in life earlier. But if you consider where I am today, where my brother was when he was my age, I think I’m far more advanced,” he says—likening their status to that of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, or Serena and Venus Williams. He continued: “I think my brother is very talented, but I have a completely different approach to things. He had his good run of 10 years, and I think his era is slowly going to its finish line. Now it is my time.” The profile comes days after Gvasalia revealed he had been working on the costumes for Madonna’s now-uncertain tour. Speaking of the expectations that he is constantly facing, the designer said: “I find the world has for me completely different expectations than from everyone else. The moment I do something, the bar is really super high. Because we changed the industry, because we were so shocking. And because my brother has a big name and has done a lot of things. Having him in my life puts more challenge on me. You know, it’s not enough to be good. I need to be very good.” His ultimate goal? “One day if Chanel comes? I would not say no.” You know what they say…manifest, manifest, manifest! Read the full article here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GURAM GVASALIA (@gvasalia)

