Charlize Theron Partners with Dior to Launch Empowering Campaign for Women

Dior has launched Dior Stands with Women—an official partnership with the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project—by revealing a series of video interviews featuring 10 influential women who are making an impact in the worlds of fashion, photography, science, and more.

The star-studded list includes Cara Delevingne, Yaltiza Aparicio, and Leyna Bloom to name a few. In the campaign, ever woman shares personal experiences they’ve had in their lives: from the most amazing accomplishments to the hard challenges they’ve faced.

The goal is for the series to raise awareness of the project, which will support the foundation’s youth leadership scholarships, and hopefully pass along the torch for other women to share their own journeys aloud and most importantly with pride.

Chin up, ladies! Watch the video below:

