Industry Guru Aliza Licht Launches Leave Your Mark Live Mentoring Events

While we spent our quarantine baking banana bread and learning TikTok dances, marketing expert Aliza Licht was a different kind of busy. Licht—who created the iconic persona DKNY PR Girl when she was SVP, communications at Donna Karan—tells The Daily that in addition to growing her fledgling consulting business in creative brand marketing and digital strategy, she has tripled down on her LEAVE YOUR MARK brand.

Licht is proud to announce that the podcast inspired by her best-selling 2015 book has just reached over 115,000 downloads: just one year after launching. A LinkedIn newsletter aimed at young and established professionals has also joined her existing offering, and now Licht has a new baby: LEAVE YOUR MARK Live mentoring events on Zoom.

The 90-minute sessions, which cost $90, will include a maximum of 10 attendees. The theme is “come with your issue, leave with your solution,” and it invites participants to share something that they’re trying to solve (people need only share their first name and industry with others.) Licht will first offer her seasoned mentoring skills, before opening up the floor for peer-to-peer discussion.

Licht says: “Besides the massive health ramifications, the pandemic has had the most significant effect on careers. I have been mentoring people from around the world for years through my book and website. Now more than ever, though, people need more than connection, they need to problem solve. Through sharing information across industries in an intimate and safe space, people can learn from each other’s experiences and leave inspired and motivated to face whatever tomorrow brings. I want to make navigating your career a team sport.”

Attendees anywhere in the world can apply to attend by answering a short list of questions. See below for upcoming dates:

September 24th: Students & Young Professionals only

October 15th: Marketing & Communications Professionals

October 22nd: “How to Network Right Now” Seminar

