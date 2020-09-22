Jenna Lyons Is Back… With A Beauty-focused Brand!

Style maven and former J.Crew creative director Jenna Lyons has revealed her new passion project: a line of false lashes called LoveSeen.

The venture is a personal one for Lyons, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called incontinentia pigmenti which affects the skin, hair, teeth, microvasculature, and central nervous system. The condition left Lyons with only seven eyelashes, prompting her longtime makeup artist Troi Ollivierre to step in and help with customized natural-looking faux lashes.

The duo are now partnering up for LoveSeen; a range of lashes intended for everyday wear. As Lyons said, “I noticed that there wasn’t really anything in between eyelash extensions, which are very much appealing to girls that are looking for a natural look, and dramatic [false] lashes.”

The brand launched today, with 21 options which take everything with eye shape and skin tone into account. To take the complication and confusion out of selecting which pair is right for you, the LoveSeen website has a handy quiz to help determine the best fit. Thankfully, there’s also some helpful guides and tutorials that don’t gloss over how damn difficult it can be to apply false lashes.

“In every beauty tutorial I’ve watched, they would put the lash on and then it would be edited so that you would never see any of their challenges. It made me so intimidated,” Lyons said. “It’s not always easy—especially the first time.”

Amen to that!

