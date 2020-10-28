Chic Report

Daily Exclusive: Watch One-on-One with Chloé Lukasiak

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Chloe Lukasiak (Photo: Krissy Saleh, Makeup: Melissa Hernandez, Hair: Lucy Gedjeyan, Dress: Georges Chakra)

The Daily’s chief content officer, Eddie Roche, recently sat down with rising star, Chloé Lukasiak, to talk about her rise from Dance Moms to author, actress, and social media powerhouse. Lukasiak has amassed an astounding 6.2 million Instagram followers, 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube, and two million (and growing) followers on TikTok. And it’s no wonder! Her indelible charisma makes anyone watching feel like they’re spending a few minutes with their own best friend.

The 19-year-old tells us how she’s been juggling life during the pandemic, whether she’ll ever do another reality show again, what it was like to attend New York Fashion Week earlier this year, and why she’s so excited to vote for the first time in the upcoming election.

Watch One-on-One with Chloé Lukasiak, Presented by Maybelline New York.

Chloe Lukasiak (Photo: Krissy Saleh, Makeup: Melissa Hernandez, Hair: Lucy Gedjeyan, Dress: Georges Chakra)

