Chrissy Teigen Eloquently And Powerfully Thanks Supporters In Moving Essay

Chrissy Teigen made a return to the Internet, sharing a self-penned and incredibly emotive personal essay on Medium. The 34-year-old has largely remained quiet on social media since the devastating loss of her third child, Jack, on September 30.

Since sharing her thoughts on the self-publishing platform, millions of fans have rushed to support the model-turned-lifestyle entrepreneur. Over 2.7 million people ‘liked’ her essay on Instagram and sent well wishes, as did a further 276,000 Twitter followers. In the post, Teigen addresses the global controversy surrounding her decision to share grief stricken photos from her hospital bed. She explains how she knew she had to ask husband John Legend to take the images so she could share this story; one that is so often withheld for fear of upsetting people.

She writes, “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

The essay describes, at length, the unimaginable experience of knowing you will lose your baby. Teigen wholeheartedly thanks the countless women who reached out with both their own stories and recommendations of writing and poetry that helped them heal. She says, “For me, the ‘no need to respond’ note was such a true relief. I thank you for each and every one of those.”

Phew I just had a full on panic attack of more tear snot just knowing anyone read this. I’ve missed you all terribly. pic.twitter.com/A38rDfyms3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 27, 2020

Since sharing her story, the former Sports Illustrated model has began to open up the lens into her life once more, much to the delight of her tens of millions of followers. She’s since been adding to her Instagram Stories with sweet clips of her cooking pancakes with daughter Luna, dressing up in costume, and coloring time. She concluded, “I love and missed you guys, I’m back!”

We missed you too Chrissy!

