Highlights Of NYFW Fall 2023

Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone. The schedule was as packed as ever, and the weather was the most bearable we can remember in years. (Thank you, weather!!!) Here are some of my notable highlights from the week.

Anna’s Sui’s intimate show in the East Village

Anna Sui held an intimate show at Heaven Can Wait bar in the East Village. For her Fall looks, Sui was inspired by photos of Warhol legend Jane Holzer. “I love the photos of Jane Holzer dancing at the Peppermint Lounge,” Sui said. “Researching more, I found out The Beatles and The Rolling Stones danced there, too. I loved that it was so intimate and such a scene. Whoever was visiting or in town—all the cool people were there. That was New York nightlife. I started to imagine what to wear to the Peppermint Lounge, and this began my Fall ’23 collection.”

Holzer was in attendance at the show and sat in a booth with Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, and Sofia Coppola. Another VIP guest in attendance, whom we don’t see often at fashion week, was Pete Davidson, who was there with actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders (Sui’s niece!)

Gloria Steinem at Michael Kors Collection

Michael Kors Collection undoubtedly had the best front row of the season, welcoming Kate Hudson, Ellen Pompeo, Lea Michele, Rachel Zegler, Lily Aldridge, Alan Cumming, Savannah Guthrie, Jane Krakowski, Molly Ringwald, Sutton Foster, Mindy Kaling, Don Lemon, Jourdan Dunn, and Valentina Ferrer, among others. However, it was the sight of Gloria Steinem that brought show goers to begin applauding as she entered the venue. The activist and thought leader sat with Anna Wintour and New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Steinem wore a custom chocolate double-faced cashgora coat with a double-faced wool tunic and matching trousers, all from Michael Kors Collection, with a leather Gloria belt named in her honor which was also seen on many looks in the collection that took its inspiration from feminist icons of the 1970s.

EmRata closes Tory and Simkhai

We didn’t see the Hadids walk this season, but Emily Ratajkowski ruled the runway closing the Tory Burch and Simkhai shows. Which EmRata wore it better?

Rodarte’s show in Brooklyn

Rodarte returned to NYFW and brought everyone to The Weylin in Brooklyn for a gorgeous show. This season Kate and Laura Mulleavy were inspired by gothic fairies, because why not? The show was theatrical, moody, and whimsical. Added bonus?! Molly Ringwald was front row looking pretty in pink!

Dennis Basso celebrates 40 years in business

The lovable Dennis Basso celebrated his 40th anniversary with a runway show at 583 Park Avenue. Basso enlisted his old friend Beverly Johnson to close the show. “He gets better and better every year,” Johnson told us backstage. “It all looks fabulous, but it’s a lot of hard work,” Basso said of the milestone. “Every day isn’t Christmas!” Basso opened the show with a special video showing some of the famous ladies he’s dressed over the years, from Jackie O to Paris Hilton. Congrats, Dennis!

Cynthia Rowley hosted an all female stand-up show at Sony Hall

Nobody is more creative than Cynthia Rowley when it comes to showing her collections in a memorable format. This year, she tapped some of the funniest ladies alive for a one hour comedy show that was pure genius. “I start each day with ten minutes of stand up,” Rowley says. “I’ve long said I wish fashion was funnier. Not necessarily the clothes, but the attitude. After hosting a stand-up comedy night at my store in Montauk this summer with my friend and collaborator Seth Herzog (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Broad City, 30 Rock, Chappelle Show), it became clear to me that it was time to realize my long-standing dream to host so many of my favorite funny ladies on one stage.”

Ester Ku hosted the night and brought Nikki Glaser, Rachel Feinstein, Arden Myrin, Rosebud Baker, Claudia Oshry, Ego Nwodim, and Michelle Buteau to the stage—all wearing Cynthia Rowley. Hilarity ensued.

Lil Nas X at Coach

Lil Nas X was one of the few major celebs making the rounds this year. He was spotted at Christian Cowan, LaQuan Smith, and Coach and each time, he brought the lewks.

L’AGENCE opens fashion week

L’AGENCE was the first major brand to kick off the week with their presentation at the Bowery Hotel. Fashion director Tara Rudes Dann delivered a collection fit for a rock star. Spotted checking the looks out were Daily cover star Brooks Nader, Shanina Shaik, Kit Keenan, and Danielle Bernstein.

Mackage and Olivia Palermo grab a bite

The OG influencer, Olivia Palermo, hosted a dinner with luxury outerwear brand Mackage at Raoul’s on Sunday to toast to their Fall collection. Palermo welcomed Nicky Hilton, Tina Craig, her hubbie Johannes Huebl, Kate Davidson Hudson, Edward Barsamian, Brian Atwood, Eran Elfassy, Mackage founder and chief creative director, and Tanya Golesic, Mackage CEO.

Igee Okafor and Manolo Blahnik host cocktail party

Manolo Blahnik and Daily favorite Igee Okafor hosted a party at the Madison Avenue boutique to celebrate the men’s Spring 2023 collection. Guests included Andrew Wright, Andrew Kwon, Garrett Swann, Jovel Roystan, Serena Goh, Nicholas Skidmore, Zach Weiss, and Steven Beltrani. Selections of Okafor’s favorite shoes were on display including his favorite style, Carlton.

Natasha Lyonne was out and about

Natasha Lyonne made the rounds this fashion week. We spotted her at Rodarte, Adeam, and Bronx and Banco. The Bronx and Banco shows (there were two runway parades held back-to-back!) was held at the rooftop bar of swanky The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. Guests included Emily Alyn Lind, Ryan Destiny, Melissa Gorga, Paul Wesley, Devon Windsor, Model Roz, and Alina Baikova.

Images: BFA and Getty Images

