Daily Events Diary—NYFW Edition: Out & About With The Black Fashion Council, Marina Moscone, Amanda Seyfried, Alo, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Amanda Seyfried helps Saks celebrate NYFW

Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Academy Award-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried brought together notable industry figures for an intimate dinner L’Avenue. The dining room was designed to bring to life imagery from the new Spring Summer campaign starring Lupita Nyong’o with a custom acrylic tabletop—and of course the ever-popular 5 ft. champagne tower was standing pretty for photo moments. Guests included Lola Leon, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Christopher John Rogers, Heron Preston, Wes Gordon, Paul Arnhold, Valeria Litopesky, Taylor Hage, Ava Salmaci, Stacey Bendet, Lili Buffett, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Samantha Barry, Amanda Nguyen, Tina Craig, Serena French, Tracy Margolies, Roopal Patel, Scarlett Costello, Tanya Taylor and more.

Images: BFA

The Black in Fashion Council celebrates the start of NYFW

Editors, influencers, and tastemakers joined Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles to help The Black in Fashion Council kick off NYFW, and raise a glass to its Discovery Showroom, over dinner and cocktails at Ian Schrager’s PUBLIC. Guests included Lala Anthony, Brandice Daniel, Jan-Michael Quammie, Bethann Hardison, Emil Wilbekin, Rebecca Henry, Akua Shabaka, Jessica Cruel, Gianni Lee, Ursula Stephens, and Hussein Suleiman.

Images: BFA

Marina Moscone hosts an art-filled dinner to celebrate UNIFORM collection

Designer Marina Moscone celebrated the launch of her eponymous brand’s UNIFORM collection with an intimate dinner

in New York City, held in the paint-splattered studio and residence of painter Caio Fonseca. Guests arrived to music by Earl Rose, the iconic pianist from the Carlyle Hotel, and a tour of Fonseca’s breathtaking studio and private residence. Among those kitted out in the latest arrivals from the line were Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zazie Beetz, Dina Nur Satti, JoAni Johnson, Katerina Tannenbaum, Genevieve Angelson, Jessica Joffe, Eny Lee Parker, and Ian Bradley.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Alo celebrates its NYFW partnership over cocktails

Alo celebrated its continued partnership with New York Fashion Week: The Shows with a star-studded cocktail party atop its Flatiron store. Guests, who enjoyed espresso martini shots and a music set by The Whooligan, included Tyler Cameron, Manuel Turizo, Amanda Steele, James Turlington, Aweng, JR Ramirez, Elizabeth Sulcer, and many more.

Images: BFA

Nordstrom NYC welcomes Ricki De Sole

To kick off NYFW, Nordstrom NYC hosted a cocktail celebration in honor of the newly-appointed women’s designer fashion and editorial director, Rickie De Sole. The Vogue vet was welcomed by a crowd including Pete Nordstrom, Sam Lobban, Jian DeLeon, Gigi Ganatra, Thom Browne, Gabriela Hearst, Wes Gordon, Laura Kim & Fernando Garcia, Joseph Altuzarra, Derek Lam, Jonathan Cohen, Victor Glemaud, Jonathan Simkhai, Prabal Gurung, Kingsley Gbadegesin, Marina Larroudé, Carly Mark, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Adam Lippes, Brett Heyman, Tanya Taylor, Thakoon Panichgul, Hillary Taymour, Ken Downing, Sara Moonves, Samantha Barry, Steven Kolb, Fern Mallis, Tina Craig, Adam Glassman, Virginia Smith, Mark Holgate, Selby Drummond, and more.

Images: BFA

