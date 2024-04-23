Chloé’s bohemian new beginning kicks off with Fall 2024 campaign

The Chloé girls are putting their best feet forward—likely with dresses tucked in their boots—this autumn. The French luxury brand’s Pre-Fall and Fall 2024 campaign, creative director Chemena Kamali’s first, has finally been released. In the spirit of Karl Lagerfeld’s 1970’s Chloé designs, imagery by Drew Vickers finds models Jessica Miller, Kristine Lindseth, Ornella Umutoni, and Saphira Krumhaar draped in Kamali’s bohemian sheer dresses, leather boots, gold jewelry, textured coats, nameplate belts, and soft leather bags before hitting Paris for a night out. The candid “The Beginning” campaign notably includes pieces designed by Kamali before her viral Chloé show in February, making it a truly fresh new chapter for the brand.

All images: Drew Vickers/Courtesy of Chloé

Hedi Slimane rumored to leave Celine

Is Hedi Slimane stepping away from Celine? Rumor has it. According to BOF, the designer is currently negotiating his contract with the brand’s parent company, LVMH—and the fashion industry is waiting with baited breath to learn his next steps. Since joining Celine in 2018 with a six-year contract, Slimane took the reins and introduced new menswear and fragrance categories at the label—and eventually exceeded a record high of $2.3 billion annual revenue in 2023. Previously, his sleek designs made a high impact as Saint Laurent’s creative director from 2012 to 2016.

LVMH Prize announces its 2024 finalists

This year’s LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers is nearly here—and its finalists have been revealed. The eight designers competing for Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy’s 2024 prize are Julian Louie (Aubero by Julian Louie), Duran Lantink, Ellen Hodakova Larsson (Hodakova by Ellen Hodakova), Marie Adam-Leenaerdt from Belgium, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Paolo Carzana, Pauline Dujancourt, and Michael Stewart (Standing Ground by Michael Stewart), according to Vogue. The winner will receive 400,000 euros and a one-year membership by an LVMH team, announced at the awards’ ceremony this spring. Past winners have included Peter Do, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’Almeida, Marine Serre, and more.

Céline Dion strikes a pose in haute couture for Vogue France

Our hearts will go on! Vogue France‘s May covergirl is none other than Céline Dion, who poses for Cass Bird’s lens in couture ensembles from Alaïa, Schiaparelli, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Jacquemus, all styled by Law Roach. In the accompanying interview with writer Clovis Goux, Dion reflects on her childhood, hitting fame at an early age, future dreams, and her feelings towards being diagnosed with Stiff person syndrome (SPS)—as well as her close ties to fashion.

“After my first album in English, I was able to buy clothes by designers, and I started to read fashion magazines,” said Dion. “And then, I was a guest, and I’ll never forget this show by Karl Lagerfeld… He looked at me and said, ‘You remind me of La Callas.’ I treated myself to a Lagerfeld jacket in the same way that people buy themselves diamonds. I have always bought everything myself. I didn’t want to borrow. It’s a form of respect. People pay to come and hear me sing, so I pay to buy myself clothes by designers.” That’s refreshing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue France (@voguefrance)

The FTC blocks Tapestry’s $8.5 billion Capri Holdings acquisition

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is in combat with Tapestry, having sued the prior to block its planned $8.5 acquisition of Capri Holdings, according to Fashion Dive. The planned acquisition would merge Michael Kors (Capri), Coach (Tapestry), and Kate Spade (Tapestry) under one parent company. Currently, the plan is being fought by the FTC due to its potential reduction of market competition for affordable handbags, as well as potential negative effects on employee benefits and wages. Meanwhile, Capri has released a counterargument statement, emphasizing that it will defend the case with Tapestry in court.

Nadia Lee Cohen drops sleek shoe capsule with Paris Texas

Hold your horses! Paris Texas has tapped photographer Nadia Lee Cohen for a slick new capsule shoe collection. The ’90s-inspired range features the $895 Nadia slip-on mules and the $1,295 Nadia heeled boots, each cast in a sharp palette of red, black, white, and brown. The sleek footwear is also seen in an equally dynamic campaign starring Cohen, marking her latest Paris Texas project since her photography series “Through Her Lens” began in 2021. You can now find the line on Paris Texas’ website, as well as luxe retailers SSENSE, MyTheresa, and Net-A-Porter.

“Collaborating with Nadia on our capsule collection was an inspiring journey, blending her artistic vision with the brand’s Paris-Texas duality exemplified by the mule and boot,” said the brand’s founder, Annamaria Brivio. “Nadia embodies the Paris Texas woman and her involvement from reinterpreting styles to shaping the collection encapsulates the essence of our brand.”

All images: Courtesy of Paris Texas

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.