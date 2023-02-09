Phoebe Philo’s Brand Is *FINALLY* Coming, Plus! NYFW Parties With Saks, Cult Gaia, Nadine Merabi, And More!

Phoebe Philo announces her next move

Well—it’s confirmed. British designer Phoebe Philo has announced that she will be returning to fashion with a new independent namesake brand. The announcement came via Instagram (where else!), after Philo set up an account for her new chapter. The inaugural collection will be revealed and available to shop with phoebephilo.com this September. It’s music to the ears of fashion fans (Philophiles!) everywhere, who’ve been mourning the lack of understated but always elegant minimalism in their lives since the designer’s departure from Celine in 2018. With countless Instagram inspiration accounts devoted to her past designs and a name that’s revered, no doubt press, consumers, retailers, and even fellow designers will be waiting with bated breath for this new venture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @phoebephilo

Saks celebrates spring campaign with its star, Emma Roberts

Saks gathered the fashion crowd last night for a soirée hosted by Emma Roberts and Saks CEO Marc Metrick, in honor of the luxury retailer’s new campaign. Kicking off NYFW, guests flocked to The Jazz Club at The Aman New York to catch up and listen to special performances by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charli XCX and bounce artist and performer Big Freedia. And to take home? A good ole slice of Joe’s Pizza, given a high fashion twist with the addition of caviar bumps provided by CY Kitchen. Those in attendance included Julia Fox, Princess Nokia, Ashley Park, Paul Forman, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Ivy Getty, Pritika Swarup, Ally Love, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Lee Smith, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Gabi Demartino, Shaun Ross, Roz, Brooks Nader, Tessa Brooks, Leyna Bloom, Fern Mallis, Wes Gordon, Laura Kim, Sasha Velour, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Luxx Noir London, Ezra J. William, LaQuan Smith, Kit Keenan, Remi Bader, Aditi Shah, Olivia Perez, Ashley Rous, Jennifer Fisher, Ella Loudon, Hannah Traore, Aqua Parios, Jeremy Zucker, Tracy Margolies, Roopal Patel, and more.

Images: BFA

Nadine Merabi threw a sparkling cocktail party

The Brits are here! Instagram’s go-to outfitter for the party set, NADINE MERABI, has descended on New York for the first time. The popular brand’s namesake designer hosted tastemakers and editors at a styling suite in The Moxy Hotel on Wednesday to help ring in the busy week. Later that evening, those sequin minis, feather frocks, and crystal jumpsuits from the ‘Moments of the Night’ collection were seen lighting up the dancefloor as guests joined the designer and her team for a glam soirée. Among those in the crowd were Shanina Shaik, Melissa & Joe Gorga, Julia Haart, Brooks Nader, Sofia Franklyn, and Ally Love to name a few.

Images: BFA

Cult Gaia’s chic store opening

Is it a new downtown museum? No, it’s Cult Gaia’s work-of-art Soho store, The Ark. The brand’s founder Jasmin Larian Hekmat was joined by a whole host of stylish friends to fete her first-ever NYC store. The designer was joined by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Stephanie Shepherd, Danielle Bernstein, and many, many more for a ‘Club Gaia’ takeover—with custom cocktails by Calirosa keeping the party going ’til late.

Images: BFA

