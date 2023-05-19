Busy Philipps, Maggie Rogers & Co. Celebrate Dôen With Saks, NYC Premiere Of ‘On Our Way,’ Plus! Out Late With JW Anderson & SSENSE

Dôen celebrates launch at Saks with a lively cocktail party at The Mulberry

Dreamy brand Dôen is now available at Saks, and to truly mark the arrival, the multi-brand retailer hosted a cocktail soirée for the label at one of NYC’s most talked-about watering holes, The Mulberry. On hosting duty were Saks SVP, GMM of Women’s Contemporary Ready-to-Wear Dayna Karafiol and Dôen co-founders Margaret and Katherine Kleveland. The event saw the likes of Busy Philipps, Maggie Rogers, Dev Hynes, Flaviana Matata, Leandra Medine, Serena Goh, Natalie Suarez, Aditi Shah, Courtney Grow, Romilly Newman, Shoba Narayan, Brianna Lance, Christina Grasso, Dria Murphy, Joanna Hillman, Katy Schuele, Elizabeth Kurpis, and more show up (many of whom were dressed in sweet frocks and ruffled maxis by the LA-born brand) to enjoy specialty cocktails, a dance under the disco ball, and a special performance by singer-songwriter Kelly Zutrau (Wet).

Images: BFA

Jonathan Anderson and SSENSE get the gang together at The Boiler Room

To celebrate the launch of the JW Anderson Bumper Hike Sneaker collection, the designer was in town to host a bash with SSENSE. While the collection isn’t available until Fall, why wait? Friends and special guests of JW Anderson and SSENSE were on hand to raise a tipple at The Boiler Room in NYC’s East Village this week while listening to sets by Fashion LaBeija and Word of Command. Among the crowd were Dominique Jackson, Jemima Kirke, Tommy Dorfman, Craig McDean, Deon Hinton, Kemio, Wisdom Kaye, Florian Krewer, Blake Abbie, Zachary Quinto, Kimberly Drew, Katerina Tannenbaum, Lucas Zwirner, Jessie Andrews, Gray Sorrenti, Dame Magdalene Odundo, and more.

Images: BFA

The Cinema Society hosted the New York Premiere of On Our Way

Castmembers from Sophie Lane Curtis’ debut feature film, On Our Way, turned out in force for the New York premiere last night, hosted at Village East cinema. Lane Curtis, daughter of fashion designer Jill Stuart, who also stars in the movie, was joined by James Badge Dale, Ruby Modine, Christopher Paul Richards, Declan McCormick, Shomari Love, Grace Hanson, Atticus Jones, Dean Milkey, and Rebecca Knox as well as producers Andrea Bucko, Heliya Alam, Julio Lopez Velázquez, Joe Barbagallo, and Siena Oberman. Among those who also showed out to support, and headed along to an after party at Sebring Revolution, were Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Jack Brinkley-Cook, Zac Posen and Harrison Ball, Jihae, Steven Sebring, Emily Wickersham, Zach Booth, Diomedes Raul Bermudez, Batsheva Hay, Gracie McGraw, Emma O’Connor, Davi Santos, Francesca Sorrenti, Mariah Strongin, Sophie Sumner, Frederique Van Der Wal, Peter Brant Jr., Lindsey Wixson, Carlotta Kohl, Chloe Wise, Yvonne Force Villareal, Jamian Juliano-Villani, Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman, Tommy Dunn, Dalila Babakhanova, Gretta Babakhanova, Maud Lunenfeld, Chloe Melton, Katie Preston, Scarlett Schoeffling, Keith Raywood, and Arsun Sorrenti, who also performed at the afters.

Images: BFA

