L’AGENCE Fall ’22 Brought Vintage-style Suiting And Espresso Martini-drinking Models To The Bowery Hotel

Catching a minute with Tara Rudes Dann backstage!
Your mood right now in one word: Humble
The collection mood in one word: Irresistible
Adrenaline high thanks to…. loving life
Late nights or early mornings: Both
Jumping off point for this collection: The Woman
Who you call for moral support: My uncle, Jeffrey Rudes
Food order on speed dial right now: Playa Bowls NYC
Failsafe inspiration when you need it: Analyzing the success of L’AGENCE through the years
Coffee or tea: tea!
Soundtrack/album that gets you through: any ’80s and ’90s smooth r & b
Stress buster: Blaring music and dancing to it
Good luck charm: my sons
The first person you look for in the audience: my husband, Steven Dann
Post-show celebrations: a fabulous dinner with our team
Who was there:
See the full collection below:
