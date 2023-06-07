Daily Events Diary: Out On The Town With PatBo, Louboutin, The Attico, And Métier

PatBo & FIT’s Couture Council Young Patrons celebrated the museum’s new exhibit

Taco Tuesday, but make it fashion. Guests gathered at Nolita’s Café Habana for Casamigos tequila shots, blackened fish tacos, Cubano sandwiches, and the eatery’s famous grilled corn and fried plantains to celebrate the new FIT exhibit, ¡Moda Hoy! Latin American and Latinx Fashion Design Today. The event was hosted by FIT’s Couture Council Young Patrons, and celebrated PatBo’s inclusion in the exhibition. Open to the public from now until November, the assortment sees over 60 objects which highlight designers of Latin American heritage living and working in the United States. Sitting pretty in the downtown set’s go-to neighborhood Cuban spot—all in sparkling, embellished, and flowing PatBo numbers, of course—were Candace Bushnell, Kimberly Drew, Jonathan Cohen, Sarah Hoover, Nikki Kynard, Gabby Prescod, Sandrine Charles, Melvin Lawovi, Ashley James, Lizzie Asher, Laura Day Webb, Nolan Meader, Valerie Steele, Stephanie Nass, Casey Kohlberg, Stephanie Suberville, Kimberli Gant, Alexander Hankin, Christina Grasso, and more.

Images: BFA

In LA, Christian Louboutin & Rossy de Palma raised a glass to the Flamencaba collection

Vamos! Christian Louboutin was joined by longtime supporters of the house as he toasted to his latest installment of the globally-minded ‘Caba’ series. (ICYMI: this time, he cast his eyes to Spain for the limited-edition Flamencaba collection.) For the collection, the shoemaker teamed up with his friend Rossy De Palma—you can even see her embroidered in illustrations on certain pieces. De Palma joined Louboutin on co-hosting duty for the bash which was held in the villa-style surroundings of Downtown LA’s Carondelet House. Upon entering, guests were treated to a traditional Spanish tablao experience, thanks to a performance by a trio of Flamenco dancers, a live guitarists, and plentiful servings of sangria, tapas dishes, and fresh paella. The evening brought out the likes of Avril Lavigne, Zoey Deutch, Diego Boneta, Evan Ross, Sara Sampaio, Tiffany Haddish, Dita Von Teese, Quincy Brown, Kiersey Clemons, Elisa Sednaoui, Sofia Reyes, Brad Goreski, and many more.

Images: Getty Images

The Attico launches at Saks, and hosts a cocktail to mark it

Chicettes gathered on the rooftop of Saks—the first time the luxury multi-brand retailer unveiled its private event space overlooking Midtown Manhattan—last night to welcome The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini to town. The designers’ party girl-approved brand has now landed at Saks, much to the delight of fashion fans in the city. Saks fashion director Roopal Patel joined the duo on hosting duty, and guests enjoyed cocktails and bites provided by L’Avenue at Saks while enjoying the views to the sounds of music by DJ Nianga Niang. Athena Calderone, Ivy Getty, Ezra J. William, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Sarah Hoover, Deon Hinton, Mary Leest, Luca Mornet, Devin Apollon, Elizabeth Sulcer, Juana Burga, Candace Marie, Dria Murphy, Gazelle Renee, Alioune Badara Fall, Abi Hoffman, Brianna Lance, Ivan Olita, and Jake and Josie Dupont were among those who stopped by to say hi.

Images: BFA

Métier & The Greenwich Hotel celebrate their collaboration over cocktails

Have you heard the word? Métier, the luxurious travel-inspired leather goods house beloved by the likes of Sienna Miller, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Alexa Chung, and Idris Elba, has teamed up with The Greenwich Hotel. Their four-piece collaboration, featuring the five-star Tribeca hotel’s distinct branding, will launch next month, incorporating a leather notebook cover, deck of cards case, luggage tag, and tote bag. Founder Melissa Morris was in attendance for the cocktail celebration, hosted on the rooftop of the hotel’s Axel Vervoordt and Tatsuro Miki-designed penthouse. Morris was joined by guests who enjoyed food design by Priyanka Chopra and Maneesh Goyal’s lauded Indian restaurant SONA and music by a local sitar player. Among the crowd were Sally Singer, Jihae Kim, Batsheva Hay, Alécia Morais, Aube Jolicoeur, JoAni Johnson, Renata Zandonadi, Tricia Akello, Isolde Brielmaier, Maneesh Goyal, Genevieve Angelson, Woldy Reyes, Noot Seear, Brianna Lance, Coco Baudelle, Quentin Jones, Sarah Levine, Katy Tur, Tony Dokoupil, Bruce Pask, and The Greenwich Hotel’s Philip Truelove.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.