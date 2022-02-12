Editor’s Pick: A Flirty Pink Night Gown For Valentine’s Day From Haven Well Within

What: Whether your Valentine’s Day evening involves a significant other or two (in the form of Ben & Jerrys….), you simply can’t go wrong with a delicate and silky negligee in a pretty color. And we’ve found just the one!

Who: Haven Well Within, a recently-debuted elevated lifestyle concept from Talbots, is making it easier than ever to nail a wardrobe of hard-working essentials that will see you through whatever the day throws at you. In particular, the Pure Cashmere offering of ultra soft and chic joggers, sweaters, and more fashion-forward layering pieces that will never go out of style.

Why: A night dress this good makes lounging around the house feel luxurious, no matter what your Monday night plans are. Indeed, dates come and go but this floral chemise slip with its vintage-style pattern and lace detailing is for sure something you should keep around!

Where: havenwellwithin.com

How much: $138

