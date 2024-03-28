Break out the cheese, and put on your best khaki: The Real Housewives of New York City is officially back for season 15. In a new Instagram video shared by star Jessel Taank today, the show’s cast hops on a group call asking if “it” (the new season) is “there yet.”

Jenna Lyons is the one to stylishly confirm the news, while Taank humorously concludes that indeed, the next season is “up and coming”—an insider reference to her viral statement about the neighborhood of Tribeca in season 14.

However, Taank and Lyons aren’t the only returning stars. The full cast of RHONY will see last season’s personalities Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, and Erin Lichy also come back for season 15 of the hit Bravo program. The group notably made their debut together last year, following the show’s total reboot after the cancellation of season 13 in 2021.

Though the return date of RHONY is unknown, its cast has certainly been keeping busy since the show’s explosive season finale. Taank covered the viral PAPER People issue and starred in Alexis Bittar’s holiday campaign, while Whitfield made her hosting debut at Glamour‘s 2023 Women of the Year red carpet. All cast members also made the rounds at New York Fashion Week, appearing at Fall 2024 shows for brands including Jason Wu, Michael Kors, Thom Browne, LaQuan Smith, Lapointe, PatBo, Bibhu Mohapatra, Brandon Maxwell, and Monse.

As for additional housewives? Rumors abound—but Bravo has not confirmed any new names just yet.

You can also catch Lyons live on April 17 for her upcoming appearance in Fern Mallis’ Fashion Icons discussion series, held at 92Y. And n the meantime, we’ll be on the lookout for more hints on when RHONY will return—hopefully from one of its stylish leads.

