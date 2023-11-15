It was French fare and Parisian flare at lunch yesterday, as guests were welcomed to the breathtaking home of Sara Story to raise a glass to Roger Vivier. Interiors maven Story, who’s no stranger to design world enthusiasts, opened the doors to her colorful Gramercy Park townhouse to join the maison in toasting to the newly-unveiled Viv’ Choc handbag.

The soft, tactile nappa lambskin leather bag with its curved corners and elegantly draped and tucked material—intended to mimic a satin-like appearance—is a different approach for creative director Gherardo Felloni, who’s known for his whimsical embellishment, feathered, and jeweled clutches. But the daytime-appropriate, goes-with-everything accessory with its chain strap and turnkey closure sure brought out all the longtime fans of the brand, with the likes of Misty Copeland, Chloe Flower, and Ivy Getty joining for the occasion.

Story, who’s just published her first tome The Art of Home with Rizzoli, invited attendees to join her in the living room overlooking ones of Manhattan’s most aspirational views while enjoying a glass of champagne or two. A table decorated in the signature Roger Vivier blush pink hue and laden with fresh flowers proved to be the perfect pretty backdrop for a luncheon of salad with goat’s cheese parcels, herb-crusted chicken and ratatouille, and berry meringues for dessert. During the meal, Tod’s Group CMO Stacie Henderson Capece Minutolo encouraged those around the table to exchange details to continue supporting fellow tastemakers in the worlds of art, media, fashion, culture, and design, while joking that Story had inadvertently gained at least 10 new ‘roommates’ who could potentially outstay their welcoming after she graciously opened up her gorgeous space up to the group.

Among those also in attendance, showcasing the covetable new bags in black, beige, burgundy, and denim, were Sai De Silva, Stephanie Horton, Mary Leest, Priya Shukla, Jane Keltner de Valle, Christina Grasso, Julia Chaplin, Tanya Selvaratnam, Fawn Galli, Elizabeth Kurpis, and more.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.