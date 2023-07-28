The Emmys are reportedly being rescheduled

The 2023 Emmys will no longer go ahead on September 18. For the first time since the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the awards ceremony has rescheduled its event. The change comes amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes. While no official statement has been made about the postponement of the 75th annual ceremony from the Television Academy or Fox, who broadcasts it, Variety has reported that vendors have already been told the awards would no longer be happening on September 18.

Thirteen Lune and Mytheresa hosted a luncheon in the Hamptons

Thirteen Lune, the change-making beauty and wellness destination to highlight brands founded by Black and Brown entrepreneurs, joined forces with Mytheresa for an elegant luncheon at a private residence in Southampton. Thirteen Lune’s co-founder Nyakio Grieco (who’s also founder of nyakio Beauty) and Heather Kaminetsky, president at Mytheresa, welcomed stylish attendees to the al fresco affair. Among those who joined the duo were Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe, Hannah Bronfman, Elizabeth Kurpis, Dee Poku, Tink, Marcie Pantzer, Romy Soleimani, Trisha Gregory, Brooke Devard Ozaydinli, Flaviana Matata, Camilla Marcus, Mary-Alice Haney, and beauty brand founders such as Ami Colé’s Diarrha Ndiaye, TooD’s Shari Siadat, Meloway Makeup’s Ash and Aiden Kim, Macbalm’s Pia Whitesell, and size-inclusive fashion platform 11 Honoré founder Patrick Herning, who’s also the co-founder and CEO of Thirteen Lune.

Images: BFA

Wolford and Ashley Stark Kenner get together for an intimate lunch to celebrate the East Hampton pop-up

The only better than a delicious lunch and a glass of midday rosé? A best-selling, figure-sculpting Wolford bodysuit to take home as a treat, of course. The European bodywear brand is in the Hamptons for the season, with a pop-up store on Main Street in East Hampton. To mark the success of the boutique, Wolford and Ashley Stark Kenner threw a sophisticated celebration at her Bridgehampton home (which fans of the creative director’s mega-popular Instagram account will already have swooned over.) The event kicked off with welcome drinks, followed by a seated poolside lunch over a tablescape laden with white peonies, delphiniums, and poppies. Among those in attendance were Charlotte Groeneveld, Cristina Ehrlich, Lele Sadoughi, Pamela Tick, Laney Crowell, Alexandra Toccin, Jennie Monness, Stephanie Gottlieb, Tara Moni, Lesley Vecsler, Lindsay Kraus, Jessica Gersten, Julia Schnabel, and more. The Wolford store at 23 Main Street is open until October 15.

Images: BFA

