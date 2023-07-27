HamptonsNews

The Daily’s August Issue Is Here In All Its Summery Glory!!!!

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan

The sunny, stylish season is well and truly flying—case in point: the Daily Summer’s August issue is out today! Fittingly, the scene-stealing super Kaia Gerber is on the cover, because inside you’ll find your recap to the sensational Haute Couture shows that wowed the world recently. Think: Dior, Viktor & Rolf, Thom Browne, Balenciaga, Fendi, and more. Plus! Chanel’s East Hampton soirée, the low-down on campaigns to note, and celebrity-approved beauty secrets, to name a few highlights from the glossy, joy-inducing pages.

Plus! A tête-a-tête with Miss Benny of the Netflix show Glamorous, a chat with screen star John Slattery about his upcoming projects behind the camera, the low-down on East End real estate, chic décor ideas, catch up with our favorite Hamptonites, recaps of all our recent events—team Daily has been busy!—and a look at the Banana Republic renaissance.

Dive right in below, and grab your copy in-person in the Hamptons, and beyond, from today:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Tod’s Hosted The Party Of The Summer,...

The Daily And Nicole Miller Hosted A...

Isabel Marant Opened Its East Hampton Store...

Love Story! Rebeccca Hessel Cohen Toasts To...

Inside A RHONY Celebration At Sona, Chanel...

The Evolution of abc carpet & home

Chanel Celebrated The Reopening Of Its Hamptons...

Unlimited Earth Care Celebrates 30 Years In...

When Bardot Meets 007

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.