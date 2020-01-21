Sofia Achaval’s Spring 2020 Couture Week Diary: Day 1

The Daily Front Row‘s Paris correspondent, Sofia Achaval de Montaigu, attends the shows at Couture Week and lets us know what is going down on the biggest runways in the City of Lights.

Day 1: January 20, 2020

Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli kicked off Paris Haute Couture week with a big show at the Palais de Tokyo. The collection, created by Daniel Roseberry, was inspired by Australian model Elle MacPherson’s old bathing suit pictures. During the show we saw designs like silk draped dresses and loose tailoring, including a suit composed of white pants embroidered with rings and pearls. There were also more minimalist looks. Roseberry didn’t spare any effort in decorating his creations with stones, a resource he also used in the beauty looks.

Dior

Dior presented its collection at the Musée Rodin in front of celebrities like Kristin Scott Thomas, Monica Belucci, and Uma Thurman. The space was covered in a magenta rug with big murals on the walls, covered in phrases like “What would happen if women ruled the world?” The set was created by Judy Chicago, an American artist, foreshadowing a very modern proposal for this season. Models wore silk dresses draped at the chest and long pleated skirts. The elegant suits Dior is famous for were crossed with invisible zips, to look like fabric wrapping the body. Fabrics used included delicate gauzes that seemed to float, as well as fringed dresses that gave movement; but without a doubt the metallic pieces were the most striking.

Iris Van Herpen

Iris Van Herpen presented her new collection, “Sensory Seas,” at the Cirque d’Hiver Bouglione. The inspiration came from the neuroanatomist Ramon y Cajal, who documented his revolutionary findings through anatomical drawings — now considered the best scientific illustrations in the world. A wavy strap black dress with a hint of red spread on the multi layered skirt was one of my favorites. Towards the end, one of the most beautiful couture pieces turned up: a white 3-D sparkly dress with thousands of petals made of white fabric intertwined.

