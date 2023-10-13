J.Lo & Co. Fête Schiaparelli & Neiman Marcus, Seth Rogans Fronts New Ugg x The Elder Statesman Campaign, Stetson Takes Over Ray’s, And More!

Neiman Marcus and Schiaparelli celebrate Beverly Hills boutique opening

The who’s who of Hollywood descended on 90210 to toast Daniel Roseberry, creative director of Schiaparelli, and the house’s boutique at Neiman Marcus (its debut presence on the West Coast). The intimate event also marked the first time Roseberry has appeared on the West Coast too since starting in his role. Guests gathered at the landmark, Lloyd Wright-designed John Sowden House which had been transformed for the occasion with surrealist touches inspired by the influential Parisian brand. Among those who attended were Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore, Olivia Wilde, Regina King, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Gabrielle Union, and Joey King, enjoying cocktails, light bites, and a DJ set by Ben Brunnemer.

Images: Getty

Stetson & Ray’s got together to launch their collab

Lower East Side watering hole Ray’s has teamed up with Westernwear brand Stetson on a limited-edition hat. Developed in partnership with Justin Theroux and Carlos Quirarte, cofounders of Ray’s NYC, the Open Road 6X “Raygular” edition is an update on Stetson’s classic handcrafted-in-the-USA Silverbelly hat, with a custom liner and pin. And if you really are a Raygular at the bar and want to wear your pride, better snap to it: only 50 of the hats were made. The collaboration was celebrated last night in fitting fashion, with a night out at the lower level of Ray’s—with tats by Three Kings Tattoo to make it even more memorable. Theroux and Quirarte were joined by pals Billy Crudup, Antoni Porowski, Josh Peskowitz, Chris John Millington, Denny Balmaceda, Travis Harrison, Dandy Wellington, and many more.

Images: BFA

Ugg releases a six-piece collection with The Elder Statesman

Seth Rogan is getting cozy with Ugg, in the campaign imagery for the Southern California-based brand’s new collaboration with The Elder Statesman. The campaign was shot in a custom ‘craft van,’ a hot pink Toyota HiAce, which included a full ceramics studio featuring the Renaissance man’s own ceramic creations. Alongside Rogan, bead artist Jaime Gerin, glassblower Cedric Mitchell, textile artist Sesan, and surfboard shaper Kyle Albers all star, showcasing the collection’s take on the Tasman X clog, outdoor slides in patchwork sheepskin, cashmere sock liners, and a leather backpack and hat. Also featuring in the campaign is, umm, The “Abominable UGGman,” because who better to recreate that scene from Ghost with?

Industry insiders celebrate Morgenthal Frederics x Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee pulled out all the stops for a soirée hosted at his West Village boutique, marking one year of the store and a new eyewear collaboration with Morgenthal Frederics. President Glenn Reisch and Mukherjee welcomed supporters and friends to the treasure chest of a flagship store for an opulent cocktail gathering and a look at the line; a first for the luxury Indian brand. Spotted in the crowd were the likes of Mickey Boardman, Melanie Chandra, Linda Fargo, Delfina Forstmann, Nina Garcia, Tessa Gourin, Angelica Hicks, Ranjana Khan, Princess Jeet Nabha Khemka, Fern Mallis, Alvina Patel Buxani, Carole Radziwill, Madhulika Sharma, Jessel Taank, Marcus Teo, Antony Todd, and Mayaan Zilberman, among others.

