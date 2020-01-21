Kate Lagos Puts Her Own Spin on the Family Jewelry Business

Kate Lagos, daughter of LAGOS founder Steve Lagos, is putting her own, unique and youthful spin on the family business with KSL, a jewelry collection that takes LAGOS’ signature Caviar in a whole new direction.

What sets this collection apart from other LAGOS offerings?

LAGOS is known for its signature Caviar design – it’s the handcrafted beading that’s featured in every piece. KSL is my personal take on our classic Caviar collections. It’s a little edgier, lighter in scale, and easy to layer. So much of what we do at LAGOS is spherical and rounded, I wanted to play with sharper lines.

What was your inspiration for this season’s collection?

I’m inspired by travel and architecture, trends I see on the street, what my friends wear. And looking around, I saw an opportunity in our portfolio for scalable pieces that would layer well. I wanted to design a collection that highlighted these trends but still fit into our portfolio.

Do you have a favorite piece? What’s your favorite way to wear it?

I love the small hoop earrings with the KSL charm. They’re a very different silhouette than anything else we have in our portfolio. The entire collection is designed for layering – even the earrings. In fact, I got another hole pierced in my ear so I could layer these into my look.

How did you get into jewelry design in the first place? Was this something you always wanted to do?

I’ve always been interested in fashion and jewelry because I grew up around it. But there are many aspects of the business that I enjoy and that I’m passionate about. I started in merchandising and transitioned to my current role as brand stylist. I get to see the product through a different lens and that’s what really inspired me to design this collection.

What would you love to create for KSL that you haven’t yet?

I think it could be fun to do a statement necklace or a Wonder Woman style cuff. Right now, I still like light jewelry for layering, but the KSL design with the sharp edges and geometric shapes would work well for that kind of silhouette. They’re very empowering pieces – a perfect way to express My LAGOS My Way!

If you could collaborate with anyone, who would it be and what would you hope to create?

Rachel Zoe was one of my favorite stylists and designers growing up. Her journey from stylist to lifestyle brand really inspired me. I like the idea of combining her apparel with one of our statement pieces, so that your accessories truly become part of your look. It would be an amazing experience for me personally, as a fan, and for LAGOS.

The KSL collection is available now on Lagos.com and retails from $300 to $1,250.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.