Presley Gerber Got a Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber now has “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattooed on his face. Both the model and his tattoo artist, Jon Boy, posted several shots of the new ink on social media over the weekend. Gerber even posted a video on the tattooing process, which at the time of this writing, has garnered 1,841 comments voicing some very strong opinions about Gerber’s decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Feb 7, 2020 at 1:02pm PST

Many people are questioning why a model would want to tattoo his face in the first place and plenty of others are wondering what Cindy and Rande must think.

In the wake of the overwhelmingly negative reaction to his new tattoo, Page Six reports that Gerber and his girlfriend took to Instagram Live on Saturday night for an old fashioned clap-back. “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it,” said Gerber. “I think that’s a pretty obvious thing. It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life.”

He went on to say that he would welcome anyone who wants to criticize him and his choices to do so to his face. “I just wanted to come on here and be like, if anyone has s&!t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything,” he said, “I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face.”

View this post on Instagram Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo A post shared by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on Feb 7, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

As for what Cindy and Rande think of their oldest child’s new face tattoo, well, they love it. At least, according to his girlfriend.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.