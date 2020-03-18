Presley Gerber Threatens to Quit Instagram Over Latest Face Tattoo Drama

Yesterday, Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and brother of model Kaia Gerber, posted a selfie on his Instagram account showing what appeared to be a second, much larger face tattoo.

Critical comments soon began flooding his account, prompting Gerber to post in his Stories, letting everyone know that he had not, in fact, tattooed his cheek with a giant LA star, but, rather, was just using an Instagram filter. “It was a filter lol damn,” he wrote. “Also, I don’t ‘want to be hood’ wtf u don’t know me chill I’m grateful if I wanted to I could be posting money n shit but I don’t so stuff please or imma delete my gram it stressful [sic].”

Gerber deleted most of the content on his Instagram account and took a break from the platform for nearly a month following the debut of, and subsequent backlash over, his “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattoo earlier this year.

