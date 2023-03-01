Jane Pratt Is Back With A New Digital Publication, Bella Hadid Is Charlotte Tilbury’s Newest Face, Jennifer Coolidge’s Viral Cover, And More!

Jane Pratt reveals her new brainchild: DeedDa

Say hello to DeedDa. Jane Pratt, the editor of the beloved defunct outlets Sassy, Jane, and xoJane, has launched a new digital publication and platform. DeedDa is a joint content-and-commerce venture with Carolyn Rafaelian, the founder of jewelry company Alex and Ani, and is scheduled to go live in April. Sharing the news exclusively with Vanity Fair, Pratt says the website will have between 15-20 original pieces of content a day, related to beauty, fashion, current events, art, home, food, sex, mysticism, and no shortage of shocking first-personal confessionals—put the kettle on, we’re ready for the tea. Those of a certain age will remember the then-groundbreaking editorial direction of Sassy (sample headlines: “My Mother Was a Coke Fiend” or “The Dirty, Scummy Truth About Spring Break”) and it appears that DeedDa will follow suit. “It’s the same basic idea that I’ve done over and over again,” Pratt elaborates. “That very open, candid voice, and people that you get to know.” The editor also tells Vanity Fair’s senior media correspondent Joe Pompeo that expected contributors include Cher, Courtney Love, Courteney Cox, and one-time xoJane beauty writer turned best-selling author Cat Marnell. We’re ready!

Bella Hadid is Charlotte Tilbury’s newest face

Glam gals, unite. Charlotte Tilbury has announced that its newest muse and beauty partner is none other than mega supermodel and Gen Z moodboard fixture, Bella Hadid. As for what that means, fans can expect products, campaigns, original content, red carpet moments, and ‘digital beauty innovations’ dreamed up by Hadid and Tilbury. In a release, the brand said: “Charlotte and Bella’s unique partnership will create un-paralleled cultural resonance and global influence, reaching new audiences with headline-creating beauty magic.” We don’t doubt it!

Jennifer Coolidge covers W Magazine’s Directors Issue

Today’s viral content moment comes courtesy of the inimitable Jennifer Coolidge. The White Lotus actress is gracing the final cover of W Magazine’s The Directors Issue, in a stylized shoot by Academy Award nominees Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert that references tokusatsu, a genre of campy Japanese cinema. The theme, Coolidge vs. Haute Squad 5: Attack on Neo Runway City – Jennifer Reborn, was shot in Corriganville Park and features costumes by Shirley Kurata and imagery by Lenne Chai. Inside the mag, Coolidge tells writer Alex Hawgood that taking part in the shoot was one of her career highs. “The film business tires people out. But I swear to god, I felt like I was getting together with little kids. They were like these sort of child prodigies who are super, super smart and just super creative. I’ve never been asked to do a shoot like this: I have weapons, take down small cities, pick up cars and throw them. I don’t know if I will ever be this surprised again. It was one of the best things I have ever been involved in.” Take a peek below, and grab the copy on newsstands from March 14:

Presley Gerber opens up about mental health; hopes his ‘mistakes’ will help others

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, sat down with the Studio 22 podcast to get candid about his mental health journey. “What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made,” the 23-year-old said of his past. “Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.” Gerber infamously had the word ‘misunderstood’ tattooed onto his face in February 2020, but had it removed via laser in late 2021. He has been open about how therapy have helped him with his outlook on life. “It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it,” he said of therapy, and his reasons for opening up the conversation around mental health on his platform. .“I feel like it should be talked about a lot more than it is,” he said. His new project is called “Mental Health Mondays,” which will see him speak to professionals who have helped him.“That’s what’s getting me out of bed these days … is that hope that I’ve made the mistakes for a lot of people,” he said. “If they’re like me, well, then they’re going to want to do it the hard way. But if they want to listen, then I could save them a lot of hardship and a lot of struggling.” The podcast is available to stream now.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.