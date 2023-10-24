Editor’s Pick: Rebecca Vallance Launches Bridal Accessories

What: From embellished earrings to a pearl-encrusted veil, Australian brand Rebecca Vallance has launched its first-ever collection of bridal accessories; a natural extension of the label’s existing elegant offering for the big day.

Who: Rebecca Vallance is the namesake designer behind the globally-recognized brand, which launched in 2011 to immediate fanfare. To date, everyone from Lady Gaga to Kate Beckinsale, Jas Tookes, Paris Hilton, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have signed up as card carrying members of the Rebecca Vallance fan club. The inaugural Bridal collection came in 2020, with the latest fashion-forward installment, ‘Friday I’m in Love,’ debuting last month.

Why: From standout party dresses to smart suiting, everything the Rebecca Vallance brand offers is intended to take the guessing game out of putting your best foot forward. The new bridal accessories collection has the same ethos—with feminine crystal earrings, a ladylike head band, a pretty bow hair clip, and an ivory tulle veil acting as easy, sophisticated finishing touches for your rehearsal dinner, wedding day, or post-nuptials brunch….and beyond!

Where: Mytheresa.com

How much: from $221

