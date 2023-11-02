The old guard and the new guard met in stylish fashion at the Museum of Modern Art last night, as a stellar lineup of talent across art, design, entertainment, and fashion were recognized for their game-changing contributions to culture and society. The 13th annual WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards honored Martin Scorsese, Ed Ruscha, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kylie Jenner, Walter Hood, Jerry Lorenzo, and SZA as a room full of luminaries applauded. Let’s discuss!

Martin Scorsese, unanimously regarded as the most influential auteur of our time, received the Film accolade—nicely tied in to the recent premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon; his 27th major motion picture. Not to be overlooked, the New Yorker directed another plucky Manhattanite, Timothée Chalamet, for the first time too—in a Chanel fragrance commercial, no less. “It still counts, it goes on my IMDB,” Chalamet joked as he proudly presented the award to the director.

While Chalamet did not walk the red carpet with Kylie Jenner, the rumored lovebirds were seated beside each other at the dinner. Jenner, who was in attendance to accept the Brand nod for her latest endeavor Khy, was accompanied by designer Haider Ackermann who would also present the award to her. The Frenchman seemed to all but confirm, telling Jenner from the stage that she had it all: beauty, determination, success, and a ‘very hot lover.’ Oh!

Another dapper designer Marc Jacobs was on call to hand over the Fashion honor of the year to Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo. Ten years in, the LA-based label continues to reach dizzying heights thanks to its impeccable tailoring—as evidenced by the likes of Joan Smalls, Kasmere Trice Stanfield, Anok Yai, Alton Mason, and LaKeith Stanfield all in attendance in Lorenzo’s sharp-shouldered coats and signature suiting.

Oakland-based professor and landscape artist Walter Hood enlisted his former student, actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, to present him with his award for Design, in recognition of his thought-provoking re-envisioning of public spaces and barrier-breaking work.

Another pair who go way back are Ed Ruscha and Carl Bernstein. The renowned reporter and truth teller likened the Art honoree to a journalist in his own way, and how he has been steadily documenting the world for a staggering five decades. In turn, Ruscha, whose work is the subject of a current exhibition just meters away at MoMA right now, delivered a quick-witted speech about how ‘being on the outside looking out’ continues to serve him, as an ‘out-tovator’ as well as an innovator.

Molly Gordon knocked it out of the park with her hilarious speech introducing Entertainment honoree Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Not to be outdone by her on-screen daughter, the inimitable Louis-Dreyfus jokingly turned to ChatGPT to help with her acceptance remarks, proving that, thankfully, the human heart and brain still have the upper hand when it comes to true innovation.

The last award of the night was presented by Trevor Noah to SZA, whose soulful sound reverberated around the museum as she took to the stage to accept the Music award. Poignantly, the famously humble musician reminded people that perhaps feeling like you’re getting it wrong most of the time can be the sweet spot for creating something that’s disruptive.

The evening welcomed a glamorous crowd for dinner, dessert, and an after party and DJ set in the museum itself. Among the crowd were Martha Stewart, Linda Evangelista, Lily Aldridge, Questlove, Liya Kebede, Reneé Rapp, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Brandon Maxwell, Joseph Altuzarra, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Alton Mason, Anok Yai, Karen Elson, Selby Drummond, Antwaun Sargent, Aurora James, Jason Wu, Char Defrancesco, Eric McNeal, Ethan James Green, Jan-Michael Quammie, LaQuan Smith, Katy Tur, Aku Orraca-Tetteh, Nikki Kynard, Eve Jobs, Jordan Roth, Tony Dokoupil, Tyshawn Jones, and many more. Until next year!

Images: BFA/Getty

