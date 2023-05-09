MTV News Is Shutting Down, Jennifer Garner Covers Allure, Josephine Skriver’s Baby Joy, Burberry Gets Summery, Victoria’s Secret Reinvents Its Annual Fashion Show, Plus! Padma Lakshmi Gets The Gang Together…

Paramount cuts 25% of staff, winds down MTV News

In the latest round of media layoffs, Paramount Global has let go of a quarter of its domestic team across TV networks today. The recently combined Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios as well as Paramount Media Networks, overseen by the division’s President and CEO Chris McCarthy, called the cuts “a very hard but necessary decision.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, McCarthy’s unit is in the midst of combining teams as part of a reorganization merging Showtime with Paramount+. The memo, from McCarthy, also stated: “Despite this success in streaming, we continue to feel pressure from broader economic headwinds like many of our peers.” As part of the layoffs, which mostly affect MTV Entertainment Studios, certain units including MTV News are being shut altogether. It’s believed that Paramount Global had 24,500 employees companywide as of the end of 2022—the layoffs will affect the domestic team. Employees who are impacted were told the news today.

MTV News is shutting downhttps://t.co/EUFXzE8iG0 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 9, 2023

Jennifer Garner covers Allure’s May 2023 digital issue

Jennifer Garner is loving her solo life. The actress sat down with Allure and filled writer Danielle Pergament in on what her days look like as a mom-of-three, how she navigated the paparazzi’s obsession with her over the last two decades, and what she’d be doing if she wasn’t in Hollywood. Spoiler alert: the West Virginia-native thinks she’d be a minister. The profile is full of lots of interesting insight into Tinsel Town’s nicest ‘normie’ but Garner has an edge too. “We have to be mentally disciplined if we’re going to survive,” she says. “You have to be tough on yourself. You have to do the things. You have to work out because that keeps you mentally steady. You have to work through your shit. I have made my own way. I’ve made my own money. I knew not a soul and I did it.” Read the full piece, with styling by Yashua Simmons, here.

Images: Tom Schirmacher

Victoria’s Secret reveals plans for The Victoria’s Secret World Tour

Gone are the day of bedazzled bras and colossal angel wings on the runway. Instead, Victoria’s Secret has announced its new focus, which fills the gap for a branded entertainment-meets-fashion spectacle that’s been vacant since the lingerie giant canceled its fashion show in 2019. The new endeavor, The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, is a behind-the-scenes feature film that follows 20 creatives (VS20) around the world. Said talents will spearhead four fashion curations from the cities of Bogota, Lagos, London, and Tokyo by conceptualizing, producing, and staging a collection they created, which they’ll then present alongside custom Victoria’s Secret designs in a filmed fashion show.

The global creatives featured within the VS20 include:

BOGOTA: Fashion designer Melissa Valdes. Filmmaker Cristina Sánchez Salamanca. Painter Lorena Torres. Dancer and choreographer Piscis. Musician Goyo.

LAGOS: Fashion Designer Bubu Ogisi. Filmmaker Korty. Artists Eloghosa Osunde, Ashley Okoli, and Wavy The Creator.

LONDON: Creative director and designer Supriya Lele. Filmmaker Margot Bowman. Artist and writer Ebun Sodipo. Lingerie designer Michaela Stark. Artist Phoebe Collings.

TOKYO: Fashion designer Jenny Fax. Filmmaker Umi Ishihara. Painter Kaito Itsuki. Body artist Aoi Yamada. Artist Kom-I.

Raúl Martinez, EVP and head creative director at Victoria’s Secret & Co, called it the “ultimate expression” of the Victoria’s Secret rebrand: “It will be driven by fashion, glamour, and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past but in a bold, redefined way. We are so honored to offer our platform and have it explored through the lens and artistry of global creatives who celebrate the individuality of women’s stories and perspectives.”

The documentary-length film is set to air in September—and the company said to expect something as show-stopping as the original runway format. Indeed, according to this Vogue piece, there might even be wings.

Hello, Burberry Summer

Daniel Lee’s debut swimwear campaign for Burberry has arrived, bringing together a cast of emerging faces photographed by his now go-to collaborator, Tyrone Lebon, who also shot Lee’s first brand campaign since stepping into the main gig at the house. An accompanying film also by Lebon, scored by Vegyn with spoken word by Covco, doubles down on Lee’s commitment to immersing the luxury brand in contemporary British culture by identifying new talent and voices. Speaking of things that are quintessentially British! The Burberry check is front and center here, now seen across slightly nostalgic but totally fresh swimwear, shorts, robes, and beach bags. Catch a glimpse of the campaign, below, and let us know if you see that Burberry life jacket on a beach near you this summer!

Josephine Skriver is expecting

Congrats are in order for former Daily cover star Josephine Skriver, who shared on Instagram today that she’s readying to welcome her first child. The 30-year-old Danish supermodel married her partner of 10 years, Alexander DeLeon, last year in Cabo, surrounded by many of her former Victoria’s Secret Angel alums. Of course, many of those fellow runway regulars were quick to comment on her bump reveal Instagram post today, in which she’s posing solo in just a pair of Ksubi denim jeans. The likes of Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, Lais Ribeiro, Emily DiDonato, Kelsey Merritt, Shanina Shaik, Romee Strijd, and her longtime bestie and business partner Jasmine Tokes all rushed to congratulate her and DeLeon. Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver)

Glossier, Cherry Bombe, and The Cinema Society host screening of Taste the Nation

Food lovers, editors, culinary experts, and tastemakers alike gathered at The Crosby Street Hotel recently for a press screening of Padma Lakshmi’s Hulu show Taste the Nation. The event also encompassed a Q&A between Lakshmi and Chef Kwame Onwuachi, whose restaurant, Tatiana, was just named #1 on Pete Wells and The New York Times’ list of the 100 Best Restaurants in NY. Joining the award-winning multi-hyphenate, who just made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debut at 52, were Chris Rock, Bowen Yang, Questlove, Susan Sarandon, Eric Andre, Joanna Coles, Johnathan Fernandez, Marcus Samuelsson, Sophia Roe, Dale Moss, Daniel Benedict, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and many more. Season two of Taste the Nation is available now on the platform.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.