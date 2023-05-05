Kylie Jenner is the new face of Jean Paul Gaultier

JPG’s new campaign starring Kylie Jenner has officially landed. After stepping out in Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier Couture at Monday’s Met Gala and the subsequent after parties, the reality star-turned-cosmetics mogul cemented her relationship with the brand by appearing in the new mermaid-inspired ad campaign for the ‘Flowers’ collection, shot by Elizaveta Porodina. The Flowers collection, aka Spring Summer ’23, takes its inspiration from JPG icons of the past, such as a reissue of a mesh look from SS ’01 and a striped dress and top referencing the FW ’04 collection, as well as nodding to characters like the Sailor and the Punk Party Animal. Collaborating with the artist Jean-Vincent Simonet, Maison Jean Paul Gaultier has also created a new pattern for the first time since creative director Florence Tétier has come on board—a print of cascading flowers named “Fleurs liquides,” by artist Jean-Vincent Simonet, which is seen across stretch tulle dresses, tops, and swimsuits. Indeed, Jenner unveiled said dress a launch event hosted in Manhattan earlier this week. If you’re in NYC, keep your eyes peeled for the campaign billboard on Grand Street. Or, peep it on Instagram at your leisure now.

Gigi Hadid wore LAGOS to the Met Gala

Get the look! When Gigi Hadid stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, our hearts soared when we realized she was wearing LAGOS. The supermodel and style muse, 28, accessorized her custom Givenchy gown with black and pearl pieces that Karl Lagerfeld would approve of. Among the pieces that she wore were the Black Caviar Diamond Earrings ($1,000), Luna Double Strand Pearl Necklace ($1,400), Luna Pearl Bracelet ($625), and the Caviar Pearl Ring ($350). *Adds to cart immediately*

Camille Miceli presented her first runway show for Pucci in Florence

As the sun set in Florence, Camille Miceli, artistic director of Pucci, shared what she’s been cooking up—ironically, inspired by the moon. For her first-ever runway outing, she had used moon motifs as a jumping off point, looking to a 1971 emblem that Emilio Pucci had designed for the astronauts of Apollo 15. The ensuing collection unveiled today as a see-now-buy-now assortment was a vibey ’60s-esque selection of caftans, breezy silk dresses, futuristic and foil-tastic Space Age metallic bubble separates, second skin catsuits, and body jewelry that’s sure to go down a treat with the brand’s jet-set gypset crew. Transport yourself, while staying on planet Earth, by tuning into the show below:

The Cinema Society hosts the New York screening of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the IPIC and The Fulton by Jean-Georges

Groot is back! The Cinema Society celebrated the latest Guardians of The Galaxy film on Thursday at the IPIC. The screening welcomed stars Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Chukwudi Iwuji, as well as Evan Mock, Cynthia Nixon, Titus Burgess, Amber Ruffin, Valesca Guerrand-Hermes and Jake Davies, Sam Vartholomeos, Chris Henchy, Grier Henchy, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir. After the film, guests hit The Fulton by Jean-Georges and kicked off Cinco de Mayo a few days early with “Peter Quill’s” QUI tequila ginger margaritas. The Marvel flick hits movie screens today!

