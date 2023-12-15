This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Lauren Tousignant is now editor in chief at Jezebel.

2. Sophia Hwang-Judiesch is now president, North America at Tommy Hilfiger.

3. Rachna Shah is now CEO at KCD.

4. Laurent Malecaze is now CEO at Chloé.

5. James Miller is now CEO at Dion Lee.

6. Aida Alvarez is now senior vice president of revenue at John Hardy.

7. Liana Ogden is now creative strategy director at Demonstrate x DDW. Andrew Peth is now senior creative strategist and

Valerie Truong is now senior creative at the company.

8. Riize are now brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.

9. Ethan Elkins is now managing partner at DADA Goldberg.

10. Amy Hau is now director at The Noguchi Museum .

11. Nicholas Milo Goode, director of creative strategy at Modeworld, is leaving the company.

12. Emma Hoover is now supervisor, public relations at Giorgio Armani. Julia Wagner is now coordinator, public relations at the company.

13. Joshua Kalipeni is now senior brand communications manager at Halara.

14. Kit Mullally is now PR manager at Communité. Evan Turner is now influencer marketing manager at the company.

Plus!

15. The Lions Management is now representing Delilah Belle Hamlin and Damian Hurley.

16. The Lede Company is now representing Aritzia.

17. Conti Communications is now representing Suzie Kondi.

18. ABMC is now representing Kiehl’s.

19. MP-IMC is now representing Karam MD.

20. CMM is now representing Live Conscious.

21. CCPR is now representing A.I.M by Kyle Abraham contemporary dance company.

22. Joseph Suchodolski is now representing Classic Fella.

23. Ergot is now representing model and professional racer Jordan Rand.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.