Dion Lee & friends fête new flagship

During Art Basel, New York-based Australian designer Dion Lee took over the Institute of Contemporary Art for a bash celebrating his first US flagship store. The brick and mortar destination for the brand’s popular daring and slashed separates, chunky outerwear, micro minis, and nightlife-ready pieces will open in the Miami Design District later this month, marking an important milestone for the line which the namesake designed debuted in 2009. (Psssst: A Soho outpost is expected next year too.) The party at ICA, presented in partnership with Emcee and Cash App, gave party people plenty of reasons to stay out late on Friday, thanks to a performance roster featuring Kelela and DJs Crystallmess, Mister Vacation, and Fashion. Many guests were spotted wearing head-to-toe Dion Lee, including Shenseea, Rich the Kid, Gabbriette, Selah Marley, Taylour Paige, Memphy, siickbrain, Deon Hinton, and CT Hedden. Also in attendance were Meredith Duxbury, Yaeji, Blu DeTiger, Sophia Roe, Yvesmark Chery, Kim Shui, Melodie Monrose, Cris Urena, and Arlenis Sosa.

Images: BFA

The Six Bells launches holiday pop-up in Soho

English-meets-American homeware brand The Six Bells has popped up downtown for the season. The Brooklyn-born venture, founded by Audrey Gelman, brings together items from small, indie brands across the two nations, as well as curated antiques. Now open at 138 Wooster Street for the remainder of the year, it was a fitting occasion for Gelman to get the gang together to discover more. Among those who joined her for the holiday soirée were Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Cami Tellez, Charly Sturm, Jilly Hendrix, Dee Poku, Natasha Stagg, Anna Speckhart, Woldy Reyes, Tanner Richie, Courtney Halverson, and many, many more.

Images: BFA

The Cinema Society hosts screening of Common Ground at Donna Karan’s Urban Zen Studio

Donna Karan was on hosting duty on Friday evening, as a fashionable crowd gathered at Urban Zen Studio, the designer’s West Village home-base for conscious consumerism and mindful living. Attendees gathered for a special screening of the documentary Common Ground, the followup to 2020’s award-winning Kiss the Ground. Sundance Award-winning documentarian Josh Tickell was in attendance, as was the 2023 Human/Nature Award-winning project’s executive producer Regina K. Scully and “Kiss the Ground” board member Gally Mayer. The documentary, which is narrated by A listers Rosario Dawson, Laura Dern, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Jason Momoa, and Ian Somerhalder, seeks to highlight the world’s broken food systems and why we need to urgently pay more attention to farmers using innovative and regenerative models of agriculture. Among those who came out for the screening and panel discussion were Brooke Shields, Mariska Hargitay, Christie Brinkley, Kenneth and Maria Cole, Geoffrey Zakarian, June Ambrose, Samantha Barry, Ann Dexter-Jones, Lise Evans, Gabby Karan de Felice, Alex Lundqvist, Loree Rodkin, Frederique Van Der Wal, Revell Carpenter and Michael Bonini, Emma O’Connor, Morgan Brown, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Images: BFA

