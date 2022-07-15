Zanna Roberts Rassi Joins INTERMIX To Toast To Their New Montauk Pop-up At Ruschmeyers

INTERMIX à la plage! In music to everyone’s ears, the luxury multi-brand retailer will have an additional Hamptons presence this month, with a pop-up at ‘the end of the world.’ Helping INTERMIX herald the arrival of its new pop-up at Ruschmeyers in Montauk, open now through July 24, Zanna Roberta Rassi and more chicsters gathered for a suitably stylish sunset cocktail event.

Open every day for the next two weeks, the summer-themed shop will include an edit of exclusive essentials from much-loved brands like Isabel Marant, CaraCara, Staud, Agua by Agua Bendita, RE/DONE, Bond Eye, Baha Maria, and more. Plus! There’ll be fun guaranteed alongside the fashion, with games like cornhole and life-size Jenga, as well as daily activations and giveaways. You had us at hello!

Yesterday evening, INTERMIX’s chief merchant Divya Mathur and Zanna Roberts Rassi took over Hero Beach Club for a soirée, with attendees including Rocky Barnes, Sai De Silva, Danielle Bernstein, Arielle Charnas, Jessica Wang, Cass DiMicco, Tayshia Adams, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Brooks Nader, and oh so many more.

See who was there—and more importantly, plan your wishlist from the pop-up!—below.

Images: BFA

