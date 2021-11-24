Daily Events Diary: Nina Agdal’s Friendsgiving, A Gossip Girl Drag Brunch, Over The Moon x Brock Collection Garden Party, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!



Nina Agdal hosts Friendsgiving

Danish super Nina Agdal was joined by her nearest and dearest for an intimate Friendsgiving feast, with flowing Belvedere Vodka cocktails to accompany. Joined by her closest girlfriends, including Chase Lerner, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, and Serena Kerrigan, Agdal created her own signature Belvedere cocktail for the occasion—The Holiday Honey. Grab your girlfriends and try it yourself: place 1.5oz Belvedere Organic Infusions Pear and Ginger, .75 oz fresh lemon juice, .5 oz honey water, and a pinch of cinnamon into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Pour into a tall glass with fresh ice and top with ginger beer and a spring of rosemary to garnish. Delicieux!

Knockout Beauty store opening and cocktail party

Welcoming Knockout Beauty to Madison Avenue, fashion and beauty insiders flocked to the new store, located in the landmarked The Claremont building, to celebrate alongside owner and founder Cayli Cavaco Reck and her co-hosts for the evening Carolyn Tate Angel, Nicole Chapoteau, and Celia Nichols. In attendance to get a peek at the 1,200 square foot space and its two state of the art treatment rooms were guests including Zac Posen, Megan LeCrone, Christina Grasso, Linda Wells, Vanessa Zambito, Allison Aston, Deborah Pagani, Pamela Schein Murphy, and Marc Murphy.

Born X Raised 7th annual Sadie Hawkins Winter Formal

At The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, cultural preservers Born X Raised hosted its annual Sadie Hawkins Winter Formal, sponsored by NTWRK. The infamous party, which takes place each November, brings together the Los Angeles creative community in an inclusive, celebratory, and joyful setting. Notable attendees this year included Winnie Harlow, Miguel, ASAP Nast, Kilo Kish, Kitty Cash, Nadia Lee Cohen, Langley Fox, Grace Johnson, Twin Shadow, Jane Mosely, Ashley Smith, Shaun Ross, and Danny Trejo.

Over The Moon celebrates Brock Collection collaboration with a garden party

Over The Moon’s Alexandra Macon brought together a whole host of South Carolina tastemakers to clink cups of tea (and Champagne, of course) in Charleston, in celebration of the wedding platform’s dreamy collaboration with Brock Collection. A beautiful tablescape designed by Augusta Cole was the talking point of the soirée, kitted out with brands carried on the popular lifestyle site, such as LouLou La Dune, Issy Granger, Estelle Colored Glass, and Juliska. Among those in attendance were Grace Atwood, Julia Berolzheimer, Venita Aspen, Lou Lou Baker, and Anna Mack.

Gossip Girl drag brunch

Legendary nightlife fixture Susanne Bartsch brought everyone out bright and early for a drag brunch at 214 Lafayette in Soho, alongside Ruby Fox and Amanda Lepore. The cause for celebration? The upcoming Friendsgiving episode of HBO Max show Gossip Girl. Among those in attendance for the performances were Chris Olsen, Vincenzo Dimino, Davis Burleson, Serena Kerrigan, and more.

