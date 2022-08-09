Daily News: RIP Issey Miyake, Serena Williams Covers Vogue’s September Issue, Bella Hadid Fronts New Proenza Campaign, Inside Taylor Hill’s Closet, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Issey Miyake has died, age 84

Revered Japanese designer Issey Miyake passed away on August 5, leaving behind him a legacy that spans influential fashion moments and movements—from the chic pleats that are synonymous with his name to Steve Jobs’ omnipresent black turtlenecks—alike. The designer, whose brand will celebrate 50 years in business in 2023, had been battling liver cancer. Having survived the US atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima as a child and lost his mother to radiation exposure three years later, Miyake became obsessed with making “things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy.” Inspired by his love of dance and a pivotal experience designing costumes for the Frankfurt Ballet company in the early ’90s, his most famous contribution to fashion are his graceful heat-pressed plissé garments, which he introduced under the Pleats Please line in 1993 (followed by Homme Plissé.) As reported by the Washington Post, a private family funeral has already taken place and there will be no officially organized pubic events to celebrate the designer, in keeping with his wishes. RIP.

Vogue reveals September issue cover with Serena Williams, who announces her retirement from tennis Fashion Week must be just around the corner, as Vogue launched its September edition today. In a powerful self-penned essay for the magazine, as told to Rob Haskell, the legendary athlete speaks candidly about exactly what it’s taken her to achieve the status she has today. In the piece, the almost-41-year-old says that the decision to retire has been one of the most painful choices, preferring to call it ‘evolving’ away from the game. “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.” The Compton, California-native adds that, “these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter.” In her next era, she says that she will focus on building Serena Ventures, her venture capital firm that has so far backed 16 unicorn companies including MasterClass, Tonal, Impossible Foods, and Noom. Read the whole feature, with styling by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and photography by Luis Alberto Rodriguez here.



Proenza Schouler’s Fall Winter ’22 campaign is here, featuring Bella Hadid and Julia Nobis It’s about to be a big September for Proenza’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their cult-favorite brand. Shortly before their return to the runway, a new campaign debuts today starring muses Bella Hadid and Julia Nobis. The campaign also serves to launch the new Drawstring Tote, which first raised its head during the FW ’22 show in February. Photographed by Tim Elkaim and styled by Brian Molloy, shot at The Brant Foundation, the imagery has us itching for cooler temps so we can emulate this styling immediately. Catch a glimpse below:





Taylor Hill opens up her home—and closet!—to Coveteur Green eyed monster? Us?? Ok, maybe. Runway beauty Taylor Hill opened the doors to her ‘store-like’ closet when Coveteur came calling to her Nashville home. The 26-year-old supermodel showed the outlet around her ‘favorite room in the house’ which shows her vintage treasures and Ralph Lauren favorites displayed on flea market-sourced walking sticks which she has repurposed as rails. Crafty! Get a sense of what sartorial heaven looks like, below:

A NYC & virtual sample sale not to miss

The perks of being in oh-so-hot NYC while everyone else on your Instagram feed is seemingly in Europe? The chance to score at usually overcrowded sample sales. Mark your cals because sister brands Hemant & Nandita and Rococo Sand will host a co-branded sample sale next week offering 70-80% off retail prices, on August 18 and 19 at their NYC showroom located at 231 West 29th Street, Room 401. (Hours: 10AM-5PM on Thursday and 9AM-5PM on Friday.) Not in the city? No problem—30-minute virtual appointments are also available with a brand associate, although the brands can only ship purchases within the US. For in-person shopping, appointments are not necessary. For virtual access, you can click here to bag your slot. Now sounds like a good time to stock up for your vacation wardrobe….whenever that vacation may be!

Zac Posen gets engaged

Congrats are in order for Zac Posen and Harrison Ball. The designer announced on Instagram that he is set to wed his ballet dancer partner, sharing a sweet snap of the proposal moment. Among those who rushed to wish the happy couple congratulations were many of the fashion and entertainment industry’s most notable figures including Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Santo Domingo, Laura Brown, Hamish Bowles, Candace Bushnell, the CFDA, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Kimora Lee Simmons, Kevin Love, Nina Garcia, Uzo Aduba, Keren Craig, and many more. Cute!

Must-have alert! Negar Mohammadi launches The Natural Surf Spray, by 14th Night

As luck would have it, you now don’t even need to be able to master standing up on a board to achieve covetable surf girl hair. Thanks to Negar Mohammadi, surf fanatic and founder of Persian-inspired clean haircare brand 14th Night, this newly-unveiled product will deliver soft, beachy waves thanks to a blend of revitalizing amethyst crystal, nourishing oils, texturizing salt water, hydrating and conditioning aloe, and antioxidant-rich red algae. Plus! Did we mention the warm vanilla scent, magical pinky-purple hue, and packaging, which also happens to be eco-conscious and sustainably-minded. Simply spray and comb through freshly washed hair and let air dry for the hydrated hair of your dreams. Find out more here.



Cult Gaia releases new Amethyst collection Ah, we’re sensing a theme—but after all, amethyst was named the Pantone 2022 color of the year. Cult Gaia has launched the Amethyst capsule collection for Fall, with a selection of ready to wear, accessories, and footwear. Late summer or early autumn weddings coming up? Look no further than these trendy tonal updates on hero pieces like the feather Joey top, elegant Raisa gown, and slinky Lucy dress, not to mention the sold-out-everywhere Hera Nano sparkling rhinestone bag. Shop it like it’s hot!

Cynthia Rowley collaborates with Loquet London

When it came to her new jewelry collaboration with Loquet London, it makes sense that avid surfer and longtime Montauk resident Cynthia Rowley would look to the coast for inspiration. As such, a collection of delicate beach and sea life charms, including dolphins, palm trees, lobsters, sea horses, seashells, and turtles in various gold and diamond iterations, was born. Ensuring a meaningful partnership, a percentage of proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves, and beaches, for all people through a powerful activist network. Find out more here.

