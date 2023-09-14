EventsNews

Nordstrom Welcomes Margherita Maccapani Missoni’s Maccapani Label To The US With A NYFW Dinner

by Freya Drohan
Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Zac Posen

Cin cin! Multi-hyphenate Margherita Maccapani Missoni, whose grandparents Ottavio and Rosita are the founders of the iconic Italian label, officially fêted her new venture Maccapani Stateside with the help of Nordstrom during New York Fashion Week. For the uninitiated, the longtime model has been involved in the family biz since she joined the design team back in 2009, before ultimately becoming creative director of M Missoni. And now—the mom-of-two’s new baby, Maccapani, has entered the chat.

Now available for purchase on Nordstrom.com, the retailer’s women’s fashion director Rickie De Sole brought together industry insiders to raise a toast to the brand while Margherita Maccapani Missoni was in town. The evening saw guests gather at Tiwa Select’s newly-opened space in Tribeca to enjoy catered fare by ETI, a restaurant concept run by Israeli chef Nir Sarig.

Attendees who joined Maccapani Missoni and De Sole for the evening of celebration included Derek Blasberg, Jordyn Woods, Zac Posen, Ayesha Shand, Molly and Reese Blutstein, Mia Moretti, Alyssa Coscarelli, Isa Sung, Maria Alia Al-Sadek, Eric Jess, Gabrielle Richardson, Laila Gohar, Michelle Li, Noor Elkhaldi, and more.

Peep inside, below:

Images: BFA

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director

