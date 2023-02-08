Read Our NYFW Issue Here!!!!!!!!

Can’t wait ’til the shows start to get your hands on your Daily? We got you. Our first print issue of 2023 has landed, and boy is she a beauty. She’s jam packed with haute intel, happenings, trend inspiration, and tones of tête-à-tête interviews with many of our favorites.

The Louisiana-born Nader sisters—Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane—star in a 1990s supermodel-inspired fashion story featuring Spring Summer ’23 looks from established and emerging designers alike. We also caught up with the girl’s girl of designers, Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill, to hear what she’s most looking forward to as her NYC-based brand goes from strength to strength. Plus! Golden girl Nina Agdal tells us about her new love and her enhanced outlook on life, balance, wellness, and more as she celebrated turning 30.

All this, on top of your usual front row goss, chic sheet to NYFW, and our cute memory lane feature where we quizzed designers about their teenage selves…..

Don’t waste another sec. Get into it, below:

