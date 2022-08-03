Calling All Chicsters! Join Max Mara x The Daily Summer For A Shopping Event Out East On August 11 + 12

You’re invited! Max Mara x The Daily Summer will once more come together for our highly-anticipated Hamptons shopping event, taking place next week on August 11 and 12. During the two-day event, which will take place at a private residence, guests will enjoy poolside mingling, gifting, and the opportunity to discover Max Mara’s must-haves for the Fall season. Plus! On both days, we’ll have a delicious rosé tasting experience, thanks to DAOU.

On Thursday, August 11, attendees are welcome to join and watch an engaging panel about women asserting their power in their respective industries, moderated by The Daily’s Hamptons and Palm Beach Editor, Lizzi Bickford Meadow.

Panelists include:

– Casey Fremont (Executive Director, Art Production Fund)

– Tiff Benson (Content Creator; Founder, The Fragrance Society)

– Jessica Chestman (Founder, Chestman Art)

– Hilary Matt (Founder + Designer, Hilary Matt Interiors)

This quintessential Hamptons experience is not to be missed, with luxe goodies on hand from Max Mara, Supergoop, Ten over Ten, Mario Badescu, Morroccanoil, Kiehl’s, Shani Darden, and more. An exhibit by artist Natasha Law, curated by Voltz Clarke Gallery, will also be on site. We can hardly wait…

RSVP: marketing@usa.maxmara.com

