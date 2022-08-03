Daily News: Celine’s New Campaign With Kaia, Jane Fonda Gets H&M’s Endorphins Flowing, Into The Pink With Valentino & Zendaya, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Celine launches winter ‘22 campaign starring Kaia Gerber

Celine and Kaia Gerber are back again with another too-cool-for-school campaign for winter ‘22. The campaign, dubbed “Dans Paris,” sees Gerber photographed in back and white by Hedi Slimane as she dons a variety of French-girl chic looks. One shot shows her sporting soon-to-be-trending black knee-high boots, a cropped white tank, printed boxer shorts, black shades, and the new Celine Chain Box Triomphe Bag. In another, she wears a pair of oversized jeans with a black cashmere turtleneck and the new Celine Trapeze Triomphe Bag. With this campaign, the young supermodel cements her status as Slimane’s go-to Celine muse.

H&M to launch H&M Move with the help of Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight

With their latest launch, H&M wants you to feel the burn. More specifically, from tomorrow, H&M will be launching its new sportswear label H&M Move. For this latest category, they have not only enlisted the help of acclaimed choreographer JaQuel Knight, but also Academy Award-winning actor, activist, and the OG fitness icon, Jane Fonda. Both Knight and Fonda appear in the debut campaign, showing off the stylish, yet functional “movewear.” “I’ve spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving,” said Fonda about the new endeavor. “To me, it’s not about sports or being the most athletic. It’s about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you.” H&M Move’s first drop will include a variety of Move Essentials, including functional tops, lightweight jackets and a wide selection of tights and bras, alongside items specifically designed to train and run.

Valentin’s Pink PP Fall campaign starring Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton is here

Valentino’s newest signature shade, Pink PP, has certainly made a splash this season. Now, with its Fall ‘22 campaign, the brand is showcasing this vivid hue with the help of its house ambassadors. The campaign sees both Zendaya and Sir Lewis Hamilton draped in Pink PP garments—for her part, Zendaya wears a mini dress, bag, and those platform boots in one shot, and an oversized pink suit in another. Hamilton, on the other hand, sports a monochromatic cape-style jacket over loose pants, and sneakers look, while gazing down at a can of Pink PP paint, which he seemingly used to pen his motto “still I rise” on the wall behind him. The women’s campaign starring Zendaya will be released on Monday in the September print issue of Harper’s Bazaar Germany, while the men’s will be released the following day in the September print issue of GQ USA.

SIMONMILLER x Intermix beach dinner party

Casa Del Sol, SIMONMILLER, and Intermix came together for a tropical-themed beach dinner party at the tequila brand’s House of the Sun in the Hamptons. The summery soirée was held in honor of the new SIMONMILLER pop-in at Intermix’s Southampton location. Attendees, among whom were Jenne Lombardo, Brooks Nader, Maria Alia Al-Sadek, Jilly Hendrix and Sasha Benz, spent the evening on the beach, while sipping on tropical inspired cocktails and dining on family-style bites from Yardy World’s DeVonn Francis. See inside the evening, below:

Milan Fashion Week organizer asks for extra time on the Fashion Month schedule

The Italian fashion association, Camera Della Moda, recently announced its jam-packed provisional schedule for Milan Fashion Week’s Spring Summer ‘23 showcase. However, its CEO, Carlo Capasa is now requesting that New York, Paris and London consider giving Milan more time this September. “This is a positive problem in that it illustrates the vitality of the Italian industry,” Capasa said. “But also, it is crazy. We cannot have 12 or 13 shows every day on the calendar, plus the presentations. … I have already spoken with the other fashion weeks and said—with the greatest respect—that we need one more day.” The upcoming MFW schedule is certainly crowded, with a whopping 67 shows. Will the other cities budge?

Jennifer Lawrence runs into New Yorker wearing the same dress

Hunger Games actress and new mom Jennifer Lawrence had a real-life “who wore it best” moment while out in New York recently, as she ran into a passer-by wearing the same dress as her. The frock in question is a square-neck beige maxi dress by 6397. The two opted for different accessories, though, with Lawrence donning a bucket bag by Trademark and a pair of black sandals from The Row and the fashionable bystander sporting a pair of beige clogs and matching bag. Of course, the pair acknowledged their matching dresses and appeared to have a good laugh about their accidental twinning moment as they carried on with their day. J-Law: a woman of the people in both attitude and style!

Hari Nef to play Candy Darling in an upcoming biopic

Model and Transparent star Hari Nef is set to play LGBTQ+ icon and Andy Warhol muse Candy Darling on a screen near you soon. The currently untitled biopic will be written by Transparent writer Stephanie Kornick and will track Darling’s journey from her childhood in the Long Island beauty pageant scene to her time performing alongside Holly Woodlawn and Jackie Curtis and starring in Warhol’s film, Women In Revolt. Darling has since become a cult figure in New York’s downtown culture and her legacy can be felt across many artistic mediums today, from Lou Reed’s song lyrics to serving as The Velvet Underground’s muse. “Candy Darling is the blueprint: a transsexual glamour girl and indie icon reigning over Warhol’s Manhattan and Nixon’s America,” Nef wrote on Instagram. “She burned fast and bright. more than anything, she wanted to be taken seriously as an actress. She taught girls like me how to dream – perhaps even how to be at all.”

Cult Gaia is having an archive sample sale in New York

Stop what you’re doing! Every fashion fanatic’s obsession du jour, Cult Gaia, is having an archive sale in NYC right now. The sale, which will run through Sunday August 7, allows customers to shop a curated selection of ready-to-wear pieces (feather dresses!!) and accessories from past seasons. So run, don’t walk to 60 Wooster Street to get your hands on some of the LA-based label’s most sought-after pieces. See you there!

Written by Sarah Powless

