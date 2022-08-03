Get Hyped: Five Brands To Bookmark Before Las Vegas Apparel

Las Vegas Apparel is just a few sleeps away—taking place from this Sunday, August 7 to Wednesday, August 10, bringing an unrivaled fashion discovery experience to the West Coast. The event at the state-of-the-art Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas will bring together the discovery, access, and hospitality we have come to know and love at Atlanta Apparel, which organizer IMC also produces eight times a year. As we get ready for the excitement of the kickoff this weekend, here are some brands we’ve had on the brain!

Awake Collective

Awake Collective is a Nashville-based collective dedicated to sourcing sustainable, ethical, and chic brands. With eco-friendly candles and cute jewelry, what’s not to love?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awake Collective (@awakecollective)

Area Stars

Looking for flowy boho dresses to round out your end-of-summer wardrobe? Then Area Stars has you covered. With a wide variety of vibrant prints and trendy silhouettes, there’s something for everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AREA STARS (@area_stars)

Easel

Want timeless silhouettes and boho prints? Then look no further than Easel, the quality-focused label committed to producing classic pieces with a contemporary, youthful flair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EASEL (@easelonline)

Levée

From floral sets to tie-dyed dresses, and even activewear Levée really has it all. They have classic and trends to keep your wardrobe refreshed for all seasons and occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levée (@levee.apparel)

Tractr Denim

Are you on the look-out for high-quality denim pieces that are both timeless and trendy? Then take a look at Tractr Denim’s current offerings. With colorful shorts and classic perfectly-fitting blue jeans, Tractr Denim is your one-stop-shop for all things denim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRACTR JEANS (@tractrjeans)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.