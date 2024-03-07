Editors, models, and influencers alike jumped at the chance to join runway regular Adwoa Aboah at the internationally-acclaimed ILIS restaurant in Brooklyn this week, after the chic eatery opened its doors in the neighborhood of Greenpoint in September and has proved one of the toughest reservations of the moment. Further cause for celebration? An up-close look at The Future Rocks x Lightbox collaboration, which the British supermodel was showing off with aplomb.

Hong Kong-based The Future Rocks, a platform which brings together international jewelry brands that value sustainability and conscious methods of production, and Lightbox, a leading purveyor of lab-grown diamonds, teamed up recently to launch the colorful Lightbox Joy collection. Now, their ongoing partnership has seen them create ‘The Ring II’. The round cut 2ct stones in the show-stopper of a piece will be available in two new colorways, pink and aqua. And judging by the reaction in the room last night and the many try-on sessions and impromptu photo shoots completed over cocktails, they’re set to go down a treat.

On the evening, Adwoa teamed her elegant black tailored suit with the Grand Spiral Earring, The Future Rocks x Lightbox Joyful Ring from the previous collection, and the Intrépide Grand Arc Pavée Poire Solitaire Ring. She was joined by guests including Alioune Badara Fall, Tyler Mazaheri, Cami Tellez, Lauren Singer, and Gigi Renee, who all dined on a unique menu of the restaurant’s hits, prepared in the open kitchen at the heart of the dining room. Among the crowd-pleasing favorites on world-renowned chef Mads Refslund’s offering were Golden Amish chicken, John Dory served with a butter bean-filled pumpkin, Antelope, and a cloud-like warm white chocolate Rye Porridge with crème fraiche to finish.

See inside the evening, below:

Images: BFA

