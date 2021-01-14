Irish Designer Simone Rocha Is Latest H&M Collaboration Star

H&M has revealed the latest designer to feature in their long-running collaboration series: Simone Rocha! The hotly-anticipated collection will include womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear—the first time the mom-of-one has created garments for the whole family.

Fans of the Dublin-born, London-based design talent can expect the type of pieces that have made her a favorite of Chloe Sevigny, Alexa Chung, and Gemma Chan. In other words: whimsical tulle dresses, as well as tailored separates, knits, and shirting in unexpected silhouettes inspired by hits from Rocha’s own archive. And yes, you guessed it, plenty of pearls! There’s also an abundance of tartan, beads, florals, and bespoke fabrications which were developed in house, making this one of the most exciting and elaborate H&M designer collaborations in recent years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H&M (@hm)

Rocha, who is the first Irish designer to undertake a collaboration with H&M, will celebrated her multi-cultural heritage with this offering—which launches March 11, 2021. (Fittingly celebrating a decade of Rocha’s label too!)

In anticipation of the launch, It girls like Daisy Edgar-Jones, Adwoa and Keisha Aboah, and Tess McMillan starred in a series of short teasers.

In a release, the 34-year-old said, “I am so thrilled to be working with H&M on this very special collection. It truly is a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me. As a designer, and as a customer, I’ve been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des Garcons – it’s such an amazing list of alumni to be a part of.”

H&M’s Ann-Sofie Johansson added that Rocha has been on the brand’s wish-list “for some time.” More info can be found here.

