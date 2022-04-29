MediaNews

Daily Media: A New Beauty Director At Women’s Health, Anitta Joins Harper’s Bazaar’s For May, Adwoa Aboah For Jo Malone, And More!

by Freya Drohan
Brian Underwood; Adwoa Aboah (Courtesy)

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Brian Underwood is now beauty director at Women’s Health.

2. Adwoa Aboah is now global brand ambassador at Jo Malone.

3. Anitta is Harper’s Bazaar’s music director for the May 2022 issue.

4. Darren McKoy is now global creative director at Dr. Martens.

5. Barret Wertz, managing editor at SPY.com and Penske Media Corporation, is leaving the company.

6. Nya-Gabriella Parchment is now vice president of brand partnerships & marketing at Digital Brand Architects.

7. Kyle Schaffler is now director, global communications at fresh.

8. Alicia Whitiak is now director at Modeworld.

9. Richard Gallo is now director, beauty at Factory PR.

10. Yasmine Samatali is now senior managers of communications and earned media at Tommy Hilfiger.

11. Rachel Kaplan is now manager, public relations at Lafayette 148.

12. Isaac H. Casey, manager, global influence at Calvin Klein, is leaving the company.

13. Samantha Granet is now account manager in the fashion & retail division at SHADOW.

Plus! 

14. BPCM is now representing Depop.

15. Accent Projects is now representing St. John.

16. PURPLE is now representing Fred Segal.

17. Collective Agency is now representing R.G. Kane.

18. PR Consulting is now representing Boden.

19. Avant Collective is now representing Kate & Mimi, Pearl River Mart, Flower and Spice.

20. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing No Fade Fresh.

21. Gallery PR is now representing Camp High.

22. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing Miami Beach Bum.

23. Le CollectiveM is now representing Bar Calico at the Freehand Hotel New York.

24. MP-IMC is now representing Raw Sugar Living.

25. DKPR is now representing Judith Peterhoff jewelry.

26. Black PR is now representing Metri Holliday.

27. CM Media is now representing IVAR Jewelry

