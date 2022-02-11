Fêting In Fashion! The Daily Celebrates 20 Years Of Joie With A Blowout Bash In Paradise

If there’s one thing the Daily has learned over the last two decades, it’s how to throw one hell of a party. Last night, chicsters dusted down their finery and descended on Paradise Club at the Times Square EDITION to raise a toast to the magazine’s 20th anniversary. Oh, and to herald the arrival of NYFW, which kicks off today. Here’s what went down at the soirée, which was hosted in partnership with Kérastase, and who was there. (Who wasn’t, more importantly!)

Guests arrived at the cirque-esque Paradise Club, the brainchild of Studio 54’s Ian Schrager, to a red carpet moment and a disco ball-inspired photo installation thanks to Flux photo booth in the American Dream Lounge. Knowing full well that our party people delight in showing off their looks, there was also a 360-degree Glam Cam thanks to a Kérastase in the club’s main room. What’s a good outfit without the snap?

Among those in attendance were cover star Shanina Shaik and her supermodel bestie Sara Sampaio, Tyler Cameron, Karen Elson, Maye Musk, Larsen Thompson and Gavin Casalegno, Stefano Tonchi, Gary Wassner, Ken Downing, Dennis Basso, Marquita Pring, Bibhu Mohapatra, Christian Juul Nielsen, Jessica Wang, Fern Mallis, Cynthia Rowley, Kit Keenan, Serena Kerrigan, Cora Emmanuel, Sophie Sumner, Douglas Joseph, Kiki Lindgard, Garrett Neff, Alex Lundqvist, Rachel Hilbert, Joy Corrigan, Maya Stepper and Mikkel Jensen, CT Hedden, Cindy Kimberly, Eric Rutherford, Garrett Swann, Pritika Swarup, Emma Brooks, and many many more.

After snapping selfies and catching up with old friends, attendees headed to discover Sam Edelman’s fragrance, Signature, and try on pairs of the popular Kia style in gold, which they also got to take home—or change into to dance the night away. Guests could also take a break from the dance floor to visit the American Dream Lounge for an incredible disco ball themed photo moment and learn more about the New Jersey-based retail and entertainment complex. There was non-stop entertainment during the evening for the well-heeled guests, who sipped on chilled glasses of Whispering Angel or bottles of Fiji as they discussed their hectic NYFW schedules.

In return for all the love that we felt on the night, we had to make sure that we gave our stylish audience something memorable. Enter: Cher (but not as you know her) and Poppy from DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream who made for quite the duo. Above the crowd, Paradise Club’s aerial artists wowed, while DJ Isaac Likes ensured the dance floor was full all night long.

Everyone in attendance received a goodie bag of swag to take home, with the latest products from Kérastase, a chic Jonathan Adler candle from American Dream, skincare saviors from Mario Badescu, plus goodies from Sam Edelman, Lightbox jewelry, Roger Dubuis, and Vivrelle.

Here’s to the next 20—and here’s a taste of what the night entailed!

