Lightbox Celebrates New Campaign With Stylist Malaika Crawford At Le B

by Freya Drohan
Malaika Crawford (BFA)

On a rainy Tuesday evening, editors and tastemakers joined jewelry brand Lightbox to dine underneath the famed original chandelier from The Waldorf Astoria—all the better to view those glittering stones!—at Le B in the West Village as they celebrated the company’s refreshed vision and latest lab-grown diamond offering.

Guests arrived to a display of Lightbox’s tennis bracelets, constellation rings, pendants, tennis bracelets, huggies, hoops, and more, as they caught up about their NYFW plans over martinis and Champagne in the surroundings of Chef Angie Mar’s elegant eatery. The sit-down dinner was hosted by Malaika Crawford, who had recently styled the new brand campaign, who was clad in an eye-catching lobster-emblazoned vintage Moschino jacket for the occasion.

A delectable meal included Mar’s famed onion and pommes soufflé dip, plates of bluefin tuna and hamachi to start, followed by mouth-watering Japanese wagyu fillet mignon, and chocolate gateaux to seal the deal. That was, until the real treat of the evening arrived: a loose 1ct round brilliant diamond for each guest to take home as a memorable party favor. And an early Valentine’s Day delight!

Among the attendees who joined Crawford and Lightbox CMO Melissa Crivillaro were Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Parker Kit Hill, Leah Faye Cooper, Claire Stern, Miguel Enamorado, Simon Goldman, Eric Rutherford, Avril Graham, Christie Grimm, and Anahita Moussavian. Shine on!

Images: BFA

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

