The Streetwear Version of Rent The Runway Is Here

Streetwear fans gets their answer to Rent The Runway with the app, The Rotation. The app was founded by college friends Zach Podbela and Barron Roth, who come from the design and tech industry with stints at Twitter and Ksubi. The new app is a monthly subscription service where customers can browse through men’s designers such as Off-White, Rhude, Comme des Garcons, John Elliott, Aime Leon Dore, Heron Preston, Ksubi, Stone Island, KITH, Saturdays NYC, Opening Ceremony, and more and rent the look for a rotating closet. The app is free to download.

The Rotation is $89 a month and you get two looks per month. For comparison, Rent The Runway’s unlimited swaps is $159 a month with four rentals out at a time.

