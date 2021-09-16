Daily News: Nicki Minaj Sent To Twitter Jail?, Irina Shayk For Highsnobiety’s Print Mag, Prada To Host Double Runway, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Irina Shayk covers Highsnobiety for its debut print magazine

Splashed on the cover of Highsnobiety’s inaugural edition of HIGHStyle, the publication’s debut print magazine, is Irina Shayk. For the cover story, Shayk sat down with journalist Alex Frank to talk all things Irina—from her humble upbringing in Russia and her no-nonsense approach to motherhood to landing her breakthrough gig with Sports Illustrated and dating rumors about Kanye West. The fashion icon, as she’s lovingly referred to, was the perfect candidate for the opening cover, and the imagery is proof. Delightfully matched with the words is Heji Shin’s photographic excellence, in which Shayk shows off a blend of feminine and masculine ready to wear (because she does what she wants!) from Prada, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs, and the list goes on. Read the story here.

Prada to unveil simultaneous offerings in Milan and Shanghai

In celebration of its return to a physical runway, and the often overlooked luxury of transcending borders through digital interaction, Prada is scheduled to reveal its Spring 2020 collection in Milan and Shanghai synchronously. Aptly named “Synchronic Views,” the events will take place on September 24—at 3 p.m. in Milan and 9 p.m. in Shanghai. Designed collaboratively by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simmons, the collection will be shown in both digital and physical formats. Those in attendance will be able to watch the collection’s bulk dance down the runway in front of them, as well as through a screen presenting the simultaneous runway thousands of miles away. In a statement, the brand referred to its slated debut as “a celebration of the unique experience of the runway, and the power of technology to transcend borders, to unite.” Want a seat at both? Make your way to Prada.com, where the shows will be streamed, on September 24.

Rent The Runway x Bumble team for date night-themed capsule

In honor of slowly booking our calendars back up, Rent The Runway and women-first dating app Bumble have joined forces for a date night-inspired collection. Starting today, and lasting until September 30, women can swipe right on the RTR profile to see the capsule’s curated date night looks. To make things easier, the app has even curated pieces into three separate collections: Out to Dinner, Virtual Date, and Coffee Date—depending on which vibe you’re going for! As far as top-favorite pieces go—Jonathan Simkhai faux leather trousers, Anine Bing skirts, and Ulla Johnson knits are for the taking. To get customers in the dating mood, the duo is offering new RTR customers a 25% discount to a four- or eight-day rental with a minimum of $85 spent. Whether you’ve got a hot date with a person IRL or your pup, we’d recommend swiping through.

Versace debuts collaborated glass vase collection with Venini

Versace and hand-blown glass purveyor Venini just dropped a capsule that will make your holiday (too soon??) dinner parties a success! The duo is a long-established one, with a history dating back to 1997, when Gianni Versace debuted a limited-edition series of glass creations. Now, twenty something years later, they’re back in business to celebrate the centenary of VENINI—and with a capsule of three glass vases to show for it. The vases—namely, the VVV, the SMOKING, and the GESSATO—were each made with different processing techniques and, of course, with Italian craftsmanship top of mind. Each piece is numbered and stamped with the house’s iconic gold-leaf Medusa. The capsule will be presented during Milan Fashion Week, at the Venini boutique in Via Montenapoleone and at the Versace Home boutique in Via Durini. Come October, the vases will be shop-able and ready to make their way to your home!

Nicki Minaj sent to “Twitter jail” over vaccine tweets?

Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter account on Monday to share the reasoning for her absence at the Met Gala on Monday evening: the event’s vaccination requirement. “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.” Please do. Minaj later claimed she had been locked out of her account following another Tweet, which suggested the vaccine caused her cousin’s friend to become “impotent.” A Twitter spokesperson later denied any action taken to suspend her account.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

People unveils Best Dressed List—here’s who’s on it!

People has announced the celebs on its 10 Best Dressed List—in no particular order—and it’s a star-studded affair! Taking home “The Icon” award, Lady Gaga was recognized as a top fave on the list for her over-the-top dressing this year (*cough* House of Gucci). Likely in response to her stunning red carpet moments, Zendaya was awarded “The Jaw-Dropper.” Among others on the list are Anya-Taylor Joy, aka “The Belle of the Ball,” Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Cynthia Erivo, and more.

