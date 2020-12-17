Inez & Vinoodh Combine Art And Charity With New Gifting Platform Double Dutch

Did you know that Americans spend over $465 billion on holiday gifts each year—but half of those are eventually thrown out, leading to 10 billion pounds of garbage every year! That’s anything but merry, hence inspiring iconic photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin to come up with a solution. Enter: Double Dutch, a platform created to merge the worlds of fashion and art.

The creatives—who have shot iconic covers for Vogue, Elle, and V, as well as major campaigns for Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein to name a few) wanted to fix that wasteful side of gifting, while promoting the creativity of young artists. In light of the ongoing pandemic, Double Dutch allows people to share unique and specialized creations with their loved ones—especially if they can’t celebrate the holidays together this season.

“We asked ourselves, ‘What is the perfect gift to express love and gratitude and how do we bring that to a larger scale?” they said Inez and Vinoodh in a release. “How does showing one person you care about them benefit all of us? We figure that by combining art, message, and money we can eliminate waste and really contribute to ‘the bigger picture.”

Thanks to partnerships with savings app Kidfund’s founder Laura Bailyn, former Rent the Runway executive Piyusha Eluri, and Amsterdam-based payment platform Adyen, the pair was able to launch the platform just in time for the holiday season. Double Dutch is their solution to gifting art in the digital age—without the massive space or high price tags that are characteristic of the industry.

Double Dutch supports various charitable causes—like Knot on my Planet, Every Mother Counts, Born This Way Foundation, and COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund—with its distinct digital cards.

Upon visiting the platform’s website, users can choose a piece of artwork and a charity, attach a personal message and cash amount, and simply hit “send”! The donation will go directly to their chosen charity (no fees required), and the art will be sent to their recipient—who can display their “art collection” on a “wall” in their Double Dutch account.

“When you don’t have extra in your own bank account, friends and family may be more than happy to help,” said Double Dutch co-founder Laura Bailyn in a statement. “It’s a powerful and personal communication to send your friend fresh air to breath, water to drink, or freedom to enjoy.”

The platform showcases works by renowned and emerging artists to a broader audience, who can’t attend in-person exhibits or benefits that would normally feature these creations. Alongside Francesco Bonami, Inez and Vinoodh curated Double Dutch art by established creatives like Cindy Sherman, Sterling Ruby, and Urs Fischer—even supermodel Gigi Hadid! There’s also work from up-and-comers such as Fernando Monroy, Daria Birang, Tyson Johnson, and Leah Tinari.

Based on the senders’ chosen work, these artists can donate proceeds from their cards to a charity of their choice as well, promoting the importance of giving back on numerous levels.

Sounds like the perfect way to celebrate and do good this holiday season!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.